The holocaust in Gaza has been reignited after a brief intermission. The bodies are piling up again. Food is running out. Netanyahu and Trump are working to end the existence of Palestinians in their historic homeland.

The suffering is unfathomable. And it’s all being supported by the western empire under which we live.

It’s up to each of us how we’re going to respond to this nightmare. This month’s issue of JOHNSTONE features UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, because she is an exemplary embodiment of what it looks like to live a life that answers this urgent call.

INSIDE:

You Cannot Separate Yourself From What’s Happening In Gaza … 3

Palestinian Hostage Released With Obvious Torture Scars; Western Press Ignores Him … 5

Trump Sends Netanyahu Weapons While Talking Tough To Zelensky … 7

Israel Begins Choking Gaza Again, Backed By Adelson Stooge Trump … 9

Some Thoughts On Ukraine … 11

The West’s Support For Israel Is The #1 Threat To Free Speech … 13

Trump’s Demented Gaza Threats, And Other Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix … 16

If You Want To Fight The Machine, Don’t Move To The Right … 19

Zionism Is Strangling Free Speech In Australia … 21

Even More Assaults On Free Speech To Silence Criticism Of Israel … 23

People Who Defend Trump’s Assault On Free Speech Are Mindless Sheep … 26

We Are Duped Into Blaming Our Problems On Everyone Except Our Rulers … 28

Trump Is Bombing Yemen For Israel … 30

Israel Lied About Murdered Children To Justify Murdering Children … 32

This Is Trump’s Genocide Now … 34

Israel Makes Its Most Explicit Statement Of Genocidal Intent Yet … 37

Trump Is Just Bush In A Red Hat … 39

Israel Exists Simultaneously As The Perpetual Aggressor And The Perpetual Victim … 41

In Movies We Understand That The Genocidal Child Murderers Who Blow Up Hospitals Are The Villains … 43

Palestinians Didn’t Choose The Religion Of Their Oppressors … 45

It’s An Awkward Time To Be A Liberal Israel Supporter … 48

Censorship Violates The Rights Of The Speaker And Of The Hearer … 51

Thoughts On The Trump Team’s Signal Chat About Bombing Yemen … 53

I Envy The Palestinians … 56

Trump Supporters Can No Longer Say Trump Never Started A War … 58

The Word “Bombing” Means Different Things Depending On Where It Happened … 60

The “President Of Peace” Just Bombed Yemen 65 Times In 24 Hours … 62

“Free Gaza From Hamas” Really Means “Free Gaza From All Palestinians” … 65

Liberals Believe In Nothing And Remember Even Less … 67

Trump’s State Department Would Support Literally Any Israeli Atrocity … 69

