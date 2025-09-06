Caitlin’s Newsletter

Just sayn
1h

Bless you and all those brave souls. When the Terrorist nation of Zionist Jews attack this flotilla which they will ,may the nations rise up and wipe this scourge of Israel from the face of the Earth.

Stephen Walker
1h

Lenin may have said: “There are decades where nothing happens and there are weeks where decades happen.” But I think it would be more applicable in our current predicament to say, “There are decades where all sorts of weird shit happens, and then there’s 2025 when everything turns to shit”. But shit becomes fertiliser, so hey, let’s get digging.

