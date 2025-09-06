The new edition of JOHNSTONE is now available to order in print or download as a pay-what-you-want e-book version.

As the Global Sumud Flotilla continues its journey toward Gaza to break the cruel siege that’s been starving Palestinian civilians to death, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is pushing to classify all the activists aboard the fleet as terrorists, and to treat them accordingly.

“We will not allow individuals who support terrorism to live in comfort. They will face the full consequences of their actions,” Ben-Gvir said. “We must create a clear deterrent. Anyone who chooses to collaborate with Hamas and support terrorism will meet a firm and unyielding response from Israel.”

Israel has a very extensive history of raping and torturing prisoners that it has associated with support for designated terrorist groups.

This month’s issue is titled “Break The Siege” and features a painting of Greta Thunberg, who is courageously putting everything on the line sailing to Gaza for the second time in fierce opposition to the cruelty of the genocidal regime.

It’s Not Okay To Be A Grown Adult In August 2025 And Still Believe Lies About Gaza … 3

Israel Is Beginning To Choke On Its Own Lies … 4

To Future Generations: They Knew. They All Knew What Was Happening In Gaza. … 6

Debating Israel Supporters Is Pointless, Because They Don’t Care About Facts Or Morality … 8

Israel Assassinates More Journalists To Hide Its Planned War Crimes … 10

Stopping The Gaza Holocaust Is The First Step Toward A Healthy World … 12

The Two-State Solution Sham, And Other Reader Questions … 14

Gaza Doesn’t Need Our Tears, It Needs Our Anger … 17

The Biblical Case For Supporting Israel … 18

Stop Giving Israeli Officials A Media Platform To Spout Lies … 20

Israel Is So Evil That It Has A Military Unit Dedicated To Excusing Atrocities … 22

Some Suggestions … 24

Israelis Understand That Trump Can End The Nightmare In Gaza. Americans Should Know This Too. … 26

The US Treats Israeli Pedophiles Nicer Than Wounded Palestinian Kids … 28

Zionism Is What It Does … 30

“Why Doesn’t Hamas Release The Hostages?”, And Other Reader Questions … 33

Only Liars And Manipulators Say Israel Isn’t Starving Gaza … 36

Never Forget The Lies They Told About Gaza. Never Forgive Them. … 38

“Is Hamas Causing The Famine?”, And Other Reader Questions … 41

Those Who Condemn Hamas Lack Empathy And Humility … 44

21 Questions About The Claim That Iran Orchestrated Antisemitic Attacks In Australia … 46

“The Arabs Hate Us Because Of Our Religion” Is The New “They Hate Us For Our Freedom” … 48

Western Civilization Is Not Worth Saving … 50

Dear Western Liberal, … 51

They’re Lying About Venezuela While Moving War Machinery Into Place … 52

On Israel, Australia, And Racism … 53

Alternate Reality Israel, And Other Reader Questions … 55

“What About My Friends Who Don’t Care About Gaza?”, And Other Question … 58

“It’s Not A Genocide” Is Not A Defensible Claim In The Year 2025 … 60

If Israel Stops Fighting, A Genocide Ends; If Hamas Stops Fighting, Ethnic Cleansing Moves Forward … 62

