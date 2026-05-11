Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Tom High's avatar
Tom High
6m

"Every time anyone says that Israel is our only friend in the Middle East, I can't help but think that before Israel, we had no enemies in the Middle East." - Father John Sheehan

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Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
9m

Well done for publishing and saying - Peace be upon you by Gaza and Jerusalem - Honour and victory are the allies of the axis of resistance and its allies, and humiliation and shame are for the axis of evil, Epstein Class (USA, Britain, France, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, NATO Governments, Zionist and Israel) and its allies.

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