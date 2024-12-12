Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

Benjamin Netanyahu is hilariously saying that Israel has “no intention of interfering in Syria’s internal affairs.”

Only Israel could invade and occupy large stretches of a country, bomb it 480 times in 48 hours, destroy 80 percent of its military defenses, and then claim that it has no intention of interfering in that country’s internal affairs.

Western regime change cheerleaders are partying about Syria as hard as they can right now because they know soon they’re going to have to turn a blind eye to everything that happens in that country for years to come, just like they did with Libya.

The new people in charge in Syria have announced that they’re going to be opening up the nation’s markets and integrating into the global economy, which is one of the least surprising developments in this story so far. This is textbook disaster capitalism which we see in every major imperial power grab on a disobedient nation. Syria is now set to be picked apart and cannibalized by the highest bidder. Looks like meat’s back on the menu, boys.

TikTok apparently really will be getting banned or sold to more empire-loyal ownership soon. All because the US government doesn’t want kids sharing facts about Palestine.

People who say violence is never the answer are usually ignoring some massive and hugely consequential forms of systemic violence which gave rise to the violence they’re denouncing. It happened with October 7, and it happened with the health insurance CEO.

Yesterday I asked my Twitter followers to complete the following sentence: “Instead of physically attacking the abusive plutocrats who expand their wealth and power by ruining lives and killing people, ordinary citizens should use the other options that are available to them to address such injustices, such as _________.”

The responses were interesting. I got a lot of angry replies from people saying I was encouraging violence by posing this question, which is actually pretty revealing if you think about it. I didn’t actually encourage violence, I just asked people to list what the alternative options to violence were. If these respondents were aware of options besides violence for dealing with the abuses of wealthy oligarchs, it would never have occurred to them to see my question that way. They themselves see no way to resolve these abuses besides violence; they just think people should submit to continued abuse.

Watching all the widespread support for the CEO’s suspected killer Luigi Mangione reminds me of a 2014 essay by venture capitalist Nick Hanauer titled “The Pitchforks Are Coming For Us Plutocrats” warning what he termed his “fellow zillionaires” that “No society can sustain this kind of rising inequality.”

“The problem isn’t that we have inequality,” Hanauer wrote. “The problem is that inequality is at historically high levels and getting worse every day. Our country is rapidly becoming less a capitalist society and more a feudal society. Unless our policies change dramatically, the middle class will disappear, and we will be back to late 18th-century France. Before the revolution.”

“If we don’t do something to fix the glaring inequities in this economy, the pitchforks are going to come for us,” warned Hanauer. “No society can sustain this kind of rising inequality. In fact, there is no example in human history where wealth accumulated like this and the pitchforks didn’t eventually come out. You show me a highly unequal society, and I will show you a police state. Or an uprising. There are no counterexamples. None. It’s not if, it’s when.”

Hanauer wasn’t speaking out of compassion or altruism but basic self-concern. He wasn’t trying to help the poor, he was trying to avoid meeting his maker at the business end of a guillotine blade.

All the rage and bloodlust directed toward these plutocrats does seem to be approaching the boiling point he warned of. I don’t know how this is going to play out, but I will say we’re at a fascinating point in history.

