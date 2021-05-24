Caitlin’s Newsletter

Kakki Peter
May 25, 2021

Nice to hear about my cousins in Alaska. Thank you for the story, I dont know the phrase in my language but we have the same concept.

I find people who grew up here are very good at spotting sociopathic behavior, maybe because we need goodwill from one another.

We also have stories about the necessity of being inclusive since we dont know when that person may save our lives. So when we need to deal with someone their value to our collective survival is heavily weighted in whatever outcome for this person. Obviously these are the old ways, and there is some study of Inuit customary law, which I'm definitely not an expert.

Again, thank you, and keep it up.

B.P. Majors
May 24, 2021

A funny complaint. It's a typical rhetorical dodge for socialists to tell their critics "But you use government streets and schools, and sidewalks and water supplies, and retirement plans and healthcare."

Of course, when the state monopolizes by force a certain part of the economy like schools or water supplies, you have to use them, especially if you aren't extremely rich and can't afford to both pay taxes and still have money left over to pay for private schools or bottled water for everything. And socialist services are often crapulent: in the US government schools are centers of bullying, and create residential racial and class segregation (you can only go to a school you think is better if your family buys or rents a house in the right district), and have high drop out and low graduation rates, as well as low test scores. And government water supplies are full of bacteria and lead - which is usually only covered in a partisan way, but it has been and is true in many jurisdictions ruled by both major parties, from Flint, Michigan to Washington, D.C.

It is a common smear used by leftist writers and comedians that Ayn Rand used Social Security and Medicare when she was old. But everyone uses those things, after being taxed for decades to fund them. Rand was additionally self-employed, as a writer, which means in the U.S. she paid the tax workers pay AND the tax employers pay, and as a self-employed person could not collect unemployment in periods where she was not being paid if she had writer's block or no one was publishing her.

You should read "Anarchy, State, and Utopia." In a "capitalist" system, as opposed to a corporate statist system, you are free to form communes or create worker owned enterprises. In a state socialist system, or a "capitalist" country with state socialized industries, like education or retirement, I am not free to choose where my kid goes to school or where I invest for my retirement.

