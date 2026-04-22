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Sera's avatar
Sera
29m

Which all goes prove that with Zionists, as with any zealots, a reliable method for filtering useful content from propaganda is simply to not believe a word they say. That’s served me very well in life as well as in Substack comment threads.

Lying is, to them, just a tool. Knowing that removes its effects.

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Patrick Powers's avatar
Patrick Powers
26m

The narrative control isn't that complete. Public opinion doesn't matter much anymore. What counts is Big Money's control of USA elections. Displease Israel, lose your job.

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