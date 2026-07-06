Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
13h

Excellent advice, Caitlin. Look at what's going on materially and ignore the words. Talk is cheap.

Another thing I look at with political candidates instead of their words is their history and their funders. Those two things tell us a lot about how they'll behave if they're elected.

Reply
Share
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
13h

The evil bastards are masters of sophistry. A good rule is: If a Zionist's lips are moving, s/he is lying.

Reply
Share
1 reply
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture