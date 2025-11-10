Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuck Nasmith's avatar
Chuck Nasmith
9hEdited

Thank you Caitlin. Arrest the War Criminals. Free Palestine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Aamir Razak's avatar
Aamir Razak
8h

Well done Caitlin and thank you for this! I think it turned out great from the video!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture