Okay I’m going to try something I’ve never tried before.

I’ve got a new book out called “Faces Of The Empire: The Battle For Humanity’s Soul” featuring prints of my paintings which are designed to be cut out and hung on your wall, window, dart board or whatever. I’ve been trying to find a way to get my paintings into people’s homes who don’t have the cash to shell out for the original works, and this is the solution I’ve come up with.

Here’s a video I made at the public library I volunteer at where I demo how to cut out the posters from the book:

As with all my books there’s a digital pay-what-you-want version available with high-quality images that can be printed out, or you can take the files down to your local printer and get them printed out on large posters or canvases if you like.

Also (and this is the part that’s very new for me) I’ve printed a bunch of these books with a local printer here in Melbourne, and you can order a signed copy if you want one.

Here’s a list of prints you get:

Donald Trump

Greg Stoker

Matt Miller

Kamala Harris

Refaat Alareer

Aaron Bushnell

Joe Biden

Bisan Owda

Charlie Kirk

Medea Benjamin

Peter Thiel

Jeff Bezos

Larry Ellison

Luigi Mangione

Greta Thunberg

Piers Morgan

Benjamin Netanyahu

Elon Musk

Mahmoud Khalil

Sam Husseini

Roger Waters

Francesca Albanese

Gabor Maté

Mitch McConnell

Click here to get a signed copy of this book, or click here for a digital pay-what-you-want ebook version.

As with all my works, the contents of this book are creative commons. Feel free to make copies, use them in your own projects, or print out huge numbers of them and distribute them in whatever way you see fit. No attribution is required.

Enjoy!

____________________

My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. The best way to make sure you see everything I write is to get on my free mailing list. Click here for links for my social media, books, merch, and audio/video versions of each article. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2