I've Got A New Book Of My Paintings With Prints You Can Cut Out And Hang On Your Wall
Okay I’m going to try something I’ve never tried before.
I’ve got a new book out called “Faces Of The Empire: The Battle For Humanity’s Soul” featuring prints of my paintings which are designed to be cut out and hung on your wall, window, dart board or whatever. I’ve been trying to find a way to get my paintings into people’s homes who don’t have the cash to shell out for the original works, and this is the solution I’ve come up with.
Here’s a video I made at the public library I volunteer at where I demo how to cut out the posters from the book:
As with all my books there’s a digital pay-what-you-want version available with high-quality images that can be printed out, or you can take the files down to your local printer and get them printed out on large posters or canvases if you like.
Also (and this is the part that’s very new for me) I’ve printed a bunch of these books with a local printer here in Melbourne, and you can order a signed copy if you want one.
Here’s a list of prints you get:
Donald Trump
Greg Stoker
Matt Miller
Kamala Harris
Refaat Alareer
Aaron Bushnell
Joe Biden
Bisan Owda
Charlie Kirk
Medea Benjamin
Peter Thiel
Jeff Bezos
Larry Ellison
Luigi Mangione
Greta Thunberg
Piers Morgan
Benjamin Netanyahu
Elon Musk
Mahmoud Khalil
Sam Husseini
Roger Waters
Francesca Albanese
Gabor Maté
Mitch McConnell
Click here to get a signed copy of this book, or click here for a digital pay-what-you-want ebook version.
As with all my works, the contents of this book are creative commons. Feel free to make copies, use them in your own projects, or print out huge numbers of them and distribute them in whatever way you see fit. No attribution is required.
Enjoy!
____________________
Caitlin’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. The best way to make sure you see everything I write is to get on my free mailing list. Click here for links for my social media, books, merch, and audio/video versions of each article. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.
Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2
Thank you Caitlin. Arrest the War Criminals. Free Palestine.
Well done Caitlin and thank you for this! I think it turned out great from the video!