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Dominic Templeman's avatar
Dominic Templeman
5h

I agree with what you wrote, but it always amazes me how many people, especially working class people, place military service on a pedestal. If a man (usually a man), has served in the Army, he automatically gains enormous respect from his community. That’s the problem: mass indoctrination runs very deep.

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Ismaele's avatar
Ismaele
5h

You will be glad to know that conscientious objections have skyrocketed in the US recently, by a factor of ten: https://www.dawn.com/news/1990665

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