The US is so spiritually bankrupt that there are literally tens of millions of Americans who support Israel’s genocidal atrocities in Gaza because they think God wants them to.

How gross is that? There is a massive, politically engaged demographic in the United States whose idea of an actualized spirituality is demanding that their government keep giving weapons to an apartheid state which is currently raining military explosives onto a giant concentration camp full of children.

I’m not primarily talking about Jews here. There are an estimated 30 million Christian Zionists in the United States, which is about twice the total population of Jews in the entire world (Zionist and non-Zionist). That’s just members of Christian churches which are explicitly Zionist as a whole; there are also other Americans who support Israel for religious reasons as individuals. Christian Zionists support modern Israel because they believe its existence will help fulfill a biblical prophecy and bring about the second coming of Jesus, who will take them all to Heaven and send all the unbelievers (including Jews) to Hell.

Together, Christian and Jewish Zionists in the United States comprise an extremely powerful voting block who aggressively push Washington to support Israel and its various mass atrocities throughout the years, continuing with what we are seeing in Gaza today. Because their religion tells them it’s what God wants.

Which just gets more pathetic the more you think about it. I mean even if I believed in all that stuff, and even if Actual Biblical God came up to me Himself and told me to help kill tens of thousands of children, I personally would tell Yahweh to go suck a dick.

“Go kill twenty thousand Palestinian kids,” God would say.

“Uhh, how about you go suck a dick?” I would reply. “No deity who would make such a demand is one who is worthy of being worshipped and obeyed. Clearly the student has surpassed the teacher, Jehovah, and we humans are now more ethical than you are. We therefore have no further use for you or your guidance. Away with you, O Lord, and good luck with that whole dick sucking thing.”

Not even the most notorious cult leaders in modern times could convince people that it’s good and fine to murder tens of thousands of children. Jim Jones himself could not manipulate people into accepting such a thing. But get some weird-looking evangelical thumping a Bible in front of a podium and suddenly people are praying that God guide American missiles onto every hospital in Gaza.

It’s generally considered impolite to tell people they should change their religious beliefs, but if your religion tells you to help murder tens of thousands of children in a genocidal onslaught, you should change your religious beliefs. You should leave your current religion, because it’s evil and it’s making you evil.

Apart from how evil it is, it’s also amazingly vapid. It’s like, really? That’s as deep as your religious fervor goes? Political support for a western settler-colonialist project full of Europeans speaking an artificially resurrected language so they can pretend to be native middle easterners? Demanding US military expansionism throughout a crucial geostrategic region because of some uninspiring prose written by long-dead men? Pitiful.

Spirituality, at the very least, is supposed to make us better people. Ideally, it calls us beyond ourselves and gets us questioning whether life is as it appears, encouraging us to explore the possibility of a direct confrontation with something vast and mysterious within ourselves. Best case scenario, it leads to the shedding of ego and a deep and lasting inner peace.

Religious Zionism is in the exact opposite direction of all this. It makes people worse. It encourages the most horrific things happening in our world today. It nails the mind to a pernicious worldview that is held together by nonstop lies and manipulation. It drags human consciousness downward.

It says so much about how spiritually shallow and sick western civilization is that such belief systems have become so prevalent and influential. The human heart longs for more. Something beckons to us from the stillness, begging us to explore the deeper waters of our being.

