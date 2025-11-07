It Is Easy To Miss The Cloud Reflections
Listen to a reading of this poem (reading by Tim Foley):
It is easy to miss the cloud reflections in the puddles
when the drones are perching on the telephone wires
and boats are exploding off the coast of Venezuela.
It’s easy not to notice the flirtatiousness of the wind
when there is black smoke over Palestine
and everything’s coated in oil.
It’s easy to overlook the electricality in our bodies
when the billionaires and bank boys
are trying to replace our minds with chatbots.
Don’t let them trick you into forgetting the moon,
or the dragon eggs incubating in your ribcage.
Don’t let them trick you into exchanging your heartbeat
for an algorithm and a memecoin.
There are still birds in the skies of this world.
There are accordion angels playing in the ruins.
Though at times it may feel like a giraffe bleeding to death
in an abandoned Presbyterian church
in a forgotten factory town
with faded billboards and faded eyes,
beneath the click clack marching of the robot dogs,
there is still birdsong.
There is still birdsong.
______________
Caitlin’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. The best way to make sure you see everything I write is to get on my free mailing list. Click here for links for my social media, books, merch, and audio/video versions of each article. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.
Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2
Feature image via Adobe Stock.
This was a beautiful reminder that we need to stay grounded in the beauty of the universe in reality no matter the chaos and tragedy surrounding us.
La Natura Sopratutto. Nature above all. It's everything intelligent and beautiful. From neural networks to quantum computers, all else is more or less mimic of what's already transpiring. I try to bother less and less with the impostors.