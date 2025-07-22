Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
5h

Good news, Dock workers at the Port of Piraeus have refused to unload a ship with military cargo destined to be transferred to a ship bound for Israel.

“We will not unload a single centimetre of this murderous cargo. The dockworkers of Piraeus will not be complicit”.

We refuse to be tools of the US, Nato, the EU, Israel, or China, who use our country’s infrastructure to reshape the world redrawing borders with the blood of nations of the Palestinian people,”

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/greek-dock-workers-will-refuse-unload-ship-carrying-military-grade-steel-israel?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
5hEdited

We waste lots of hand-wringing words on this thread, lamenting the view from our extended years on the planet, and other perspectives such as critiques of the words of rubbish shitheads like AOC. I have none of these words of lament left, they're useless. Instead, I can only celebrate heroes who act: The Yemenis closing down the Israeli port of Eilat and bravely suffering retaliation for it. The Iranians damaging the port of Haifa and smashing Tel Aviv. And the bravery of Aaron Bushnell, rest his brave soul.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
72 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture