A doctor in Gaza named Nick Maynard reports that Israeli snipers are now shooting starving civilians in different body parts on different days, based on the injuries people show up with for treatment. There’s a head day, a leg day, a genitals day, etc.

“The medical teams here have also been seeing a clear pattern of people being shot in certain body parts on different days, such as the head, legs or genitals, which seems to indicate deliberate targeting,” Maynard says.

I keep thinking there’s nothing Israel could do that would shock me anymore, but they keep finding ways.

The Israeli military has attacked the residence of World Health Organization staff, detaining multiple medical workers. This comes as Israel’s Trade Envoy Fleur Hassan-Nahoum tells Channel 4 News that “most doctors in most hospitals in Gaza” are “involved in terrorist activities”.

Possibly the single dumbest thing Israel and its apologists ask us to believe is that Israel has been systematically demolishing Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure because the healthcare infrastructure is full of terrorists, and not because they want to commit genocide.

The Gaza Health Ministry announced on Monday that among the 130 Palestinians killed in the daily death toll of Israel’s genocidal onslaught, 99 were killed while trying to obtain food from aid sites.

At some point you just run out of words for talking about how evil this shit is.

If you want to find out who someone truly is, surrender fully to their will and give them everything they want. They’ll show you.

Zionism is showing us what it truly is right now. This is what it looks like when the Zionists are allowed to do exactly what they want to do.

Hasbarists have been going nuts on social media lately. Whenever Israel is acting more evil than usual the online Israel apologia always kicks into high gear.

Words words words words words words words. They love their words. They think if they say enough words with enough feigned conviction people will go “Oh okay well maybe starving civilians to death is actually fine and normal after all.”

I’ll never get used to the way I’m watching my own government and its allies support the most nightmarish shit I’ve ever seen in my life every single day in the middle east and yet people keep trying to convince me to be really fearful and hateful toward Muslims.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been having a public tantrum on Bluesky because of the leftist backlash from her vote against an amendment which would have blocked funding for Israel’s missile defense system and her garbage justification of that move, angrily proclaiming that her “record on Palestine speaks for itself” and claiming that the opposition has created a “threat environment” that is “scary”.

That AOC chose to throw this fit on Bluesky rather than Twitter is telling; she got so mad that she ran to the liberal echo chamber where she’s adored in order to complain about how the left won’t even let her support just a little bit of genocide as a treat.

This is just her yelling at people for not loving her when she does gross swamp monster things. But it doesn’t work that way. You don’t get to be the beloved leftist people’s champion and also be the person who votes against an amendment to withhold $500 million of military funding for a genocidal state and then justifies it with obnoxious lies. You don’t get to do the darling of the left thing and also do the weird Zionist swamp creature thing. You have to pick one, because you can’t be both. No amount of yelling at ordinary people is going to change that.

AOC and her supporters wouldn’t have to spend days frantically justifying her refusal to support Palestine and oppose genocide at every opportunity if she would simply support Palestine and oppose genocide at every opportunity. That’s normal. Just be normal. Do the normal thing.

