Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr.Who's avatar
Dr.Who
4h

This can only mean one thing: this *is* an American genocide, being executed by its attack dog in the Middle East.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Jodi Yaccino's avatar
Jodi Yaccino
4h

Trust me, I am well aware of these facts. The USA is responsible for the genocide and starvation happening to Palestinians. Anyone who denies this is a liar or a fool, or both. Trump is a mass murderer, just like Biden.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
69 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture