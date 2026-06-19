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Helga Fellay's avatar
Helga Fellay
18h

The eternal victimizers, always calling themselves the eternal victims. It has worked for many decades, but it's not working any longer. Too many people have finally figured out their eternal scams.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
18h

"Meanwhile instead of attacking Trump for failing to do enough to make peace, Democrats are calling him a weak little bitch for not continuing the war, and for agreeing to ensure $300 billion in reconstruction financing instead."

Ain't it funny how democrats and liberals now suddenly care about ending homelessness, etc.?

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