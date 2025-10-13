Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauren Seikaly's avatar
Lauren Seikaly
13h

What is Israel going to do now that the ENTIRE WORLD is Hamas? Everyone with open eyes and a beating heart wants to fight for the liberation of Palestine. Have the Chosen Ones settled on a plan for bombing a planet?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
14h

I believe we know who’s in charge here. Epstein files, anyone?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
104 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture