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Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
13h

But you should not limit your remembrance to US combat veterans only, you should be remembering ALL the people we have killed worldwide. I want you to consider that because of the world-wide murder spree addictions of politicians, fascists, and Citizens, Memorial Day MUST include remembrance of the MILLIONS of people killed around the world in our selfish wars of greed.

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/memorial-day-in-memoriam-remembering

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forceOfHabit's avatar
forceOfHabit
13hEdited

In case anyone had any doubts about the genocidal states attitude towards sexual violence:

https://www.haaretz.com/2011-01-18/ty-article/study-61-of-men-dont-see-forced-sex-with-acquaintance-as-rape/0000017f-df30-db22-a17f-ffb162e20000

(Note : article from 2011, long before the current round of atrocities.)

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