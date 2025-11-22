Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
4h

Right or Left, this is rather easy to despise . . .

"The problem is not that there’s too much carnage in Gaza, but that people are seeing too much of it".

- Bari Weiss, depraved Zionist psychopath

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Katherine Martushoff's avatar
Katherine Martushoff
4h

There is no "yellow line" anywhere. No physical, recognizable anything. They'll use any excuse to continue murdering with impunity knowing full well not one single soul will do a thing about it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture