Notes from The Edge of the Narrative Matrix

Drop Site News reports that the IDF quietly moved part of the “yellow line” which divides Gaza 300 meters forward, and then started shelling Palestinians for being on the “wrong side” of the line.

They just keep finding new ways to carve off more pieces of Gaza and murder more Palestinians.

Haaretz has a disturbing story out about a 14 year-old Palestinian boy who was waiting for his school bus in the West Bank on a quiet street eating a cookie, when suddenly a bunch of IDF vehicles pulled up and a soldier shot him directly in the face with a teargas canister. Then they sped off.

The boy lost his right eye in the attack.

Israelis will just casually shoot a Palestinian kid in the fucking face for no fucking reason, and then go online and call you hateful for opposing them.

Leftists are going to hate Israel for leftist reasons and rightists are going to hate Israel for rightist reasons. This is not a difference that needs to be reconciled or a problem that needs to be solved.

Some groyper hating the same genocidal apartheid state I hate doesn’t say anything about me or my politics anymore than our having the same opinion on the importance of dental hygiene. It doesn’t make me the same as him. It doesn’t make him my friend. It doesn’t mean I have to be nice to him. It doesn’t mean I have to stop opposing Israel and its atrocities. It doesn’t mean I am obligated to do anything to protect Israel from the western rightists who’ve been turning against it in rapidly increasing numbers. It doesn’t mean anything. It just is what it is.

You’ll see Israel supporters point to the rising number of rightists who oppose Israel and trying to marry it to pro-Palestine leftists in some way. I recently saw former Israeli spokesman Eylon Levy claiming that antizionism “builds coalitions on both extremes — and increasingly between them — by mobilizing politics against Jews.” But that’s just some nonsense they’re making up in order to justify their genocidal atrocities. Leftist opposition to Israel is about justice, equality, anticolonialism, antiracism, anti-imperialism, antiwar and anti-apartheid activism, and has nothing whatsoever to do with hating Jews. Rightist opposition to Israel is more about nationalism, anti-interventionism, America First ideology, and yes, in many cases a hatred of Jews. These are two completely different things.

You never saw Zionists bitching about the far right until they started pivoting against Israel; until then they were happy to make alliances with them, and still are as long as they remain supportive of Israel. And half the time you see them citing anti-Israel sentiments on the right it’s only to play guilt-by-association by framing them as the same as the pro-Palestine left.

It’s just more empty narrative-diddling from Israel apologists. It’s not a real argument, and doesn’t require a counter-argument. It’s just them flailing around trying anything they can to stop the entire western political spectrum from flushing Israel down the toilet.

New York Times war propagandist Bret Stephens has a new article out titled “The Case for Overthrowing Maduro” in which he argues for US regime change interventionism in Venezuela on the basis that “the regime’s close economic and strategic ties to China, Russia and Iran give America’s enemies a significant foothold in the Americas.”

This would be the same Bret Stephens who in 2023 wrote an article in the New York Times titled “20 Years On, I Don’t Regret Supporting the Iraq War,” by the way.

On a related note, the leftist outlet Current Affairs presently has a special going where if you cancel your New York Times subscription and send proof of cancelation to help@currentaffairs.org right now, you’ll get a free year-long digital subscription to their vastly superior publication.

Right wingers think a mother should be at home raising her children, an arrangement that many mothers would be on board with, but if you say this requires either state support or for employers to be forced to increase pay so that single-income families can exist they say “No that’s socialism!”

They want the mothers to stay at home while the fathers work 80-hour work weeks for ten bucks an hour so that billionaires can become trillionaires.

Elon Musk says that in 10 to 20 years work will be optional and money will be meaningless because AI and automation will eliminate the need for labor and make everything wonderful. Something tells me the guy who just took a trillion-dollar pay package from Tesla doesn’t really believe money is going to be meaningless anytime soon.

This soon-to-be-trillionaire whose ego is so fragile and infantile that his AI chatbot tells people he’s smarter than da Vinci and more athletic than LeBron James is asking us to believe that revolutionary change isn’t necessary because capitalists like himself are going to fix it so that everyone lives in luxury. Yeah sure, buddy. A likely story.

OpenAI reportedly plans on building 250 gigawatts of capacity by 2033 to use for its energy-consuming servers, about the same amount of electricity that’s used by 1.5 billion people in India.

So, no. No to this. Your right to extend your fist ends at my nose. You don’t get to just add this giant burden to the already severely overburdened ecosystem we all depend on for survival in order to expand your chatbot project. The collective is entitled to stop you. By force.

