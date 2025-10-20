Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SafePlace's avatar
SafePlace
1h

It’s like they cannot take a breathe without killing an innocent. They cannot live a normal day or a normal life because they are programmed to be monsters and that is how they justify their existence. Living hell on earth. I hate them. And am thankful not to be one of them. The world is seeing it now and there must be retribution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Gerda Ho's avatar
Gerda Ho
1h

Israel is a terrorist country!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture