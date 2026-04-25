Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
4h

Well done for publishing and saying - Peace be upon you by Gaza and Jerusalem - Honour and victory are the allies of the axis of resistance and its allies, and humiliation and shame are for the axis of evil, Epstein Class (USA, Britain, France, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, NATO Governments, Zionist and Israel) and its allies.

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Levi Tate's avatar
Levi Tate
4h

It makes Israelis feel bad when they do the following in self-defense:

1) I torture UN workers

2) I bomb embassies

3) I refuse to declare my official borders as I want more and more of other countries' (plural) land

4) I openly interfere in the affairs of other countries.

5) All criticism by any member of the World Community just reinforces my sense of privileged Victimhood

6) I never tell a lie as I have no concept. I only know what serves me.

7) I invented the Samson Option and will take the rest of you with me.

8) I commit collective punishment

9) I kidnap thousands, including children, with no judicial oversight

10) I will commit torture if I see fit and even if I don't

11) I oppress occupied inhabitants and enjoy doing so

12) I commit rape with impunity against mine enemies

13) I shoot little boys in the genitals

14) I steal land with impunity

15) I murder with impunity

16) I commit premeditated Genocide

17) I look forward to war and prod my neighbors for more

18) I need money, send a check

19) I commit false flags and if friends or even my own people are sacrificed so be it.

20) I implement the Hannibal Doctrine

21) Treachery and betrayal of my own people are a means to an end

22) I support and conduct terrorism.

23) I attract starving civilians, women and children, with food aid and then murder them in cold blood.

24) I know that I can count on other amoral nations to support my wars, oppression and theft.

25) I know that the World Community will not stop me as I commit future Genocides

26) I target aid trucks and kill their workers;

27) I especially target hospitals;

28) I kill civilian prisoners, women and children and old people.

29) I use my lobbyists to attack, intimidate and silence freedom of speech

30) I torture and kill UN workers and their dependents

31) I protected Zionist perpetrators of the Holocaust and lie about their role.

32) I cannibalize living Palestinian captives for their internal organs

33) I use human shields

34) I kill and kill and kill as many journalists as I can find

35) I am a refuge for criminals; not limited to: fugitive pedophiles and US traitors

36) I take delight in being a hyper-sadist and proudly boast of it; "1 shot 2 kills"

37) I use starvation as both a tactic and for my strategic goal of Genocide.

38) I use chemical and biological weapons on Palestinians and my neighbors.

39) I burn babies alive with impunity.

40) I kill doctors and nurses and cna's as I see fit

41) I kill civilian firefighters, emt's, paramedics and police officers as I see fit, and then bury their dead bodies and cover them up with Cat D9 US made bulldozers.

42) I kill civilian water and sewer workers and their families and in doing so I destroy Gaza's fresh water supplies and endanger basic sanitation.

43) I will target and kill parishioners at Holy Name Catholic Church and St. Porpryius Greek Orthodox Church, and destroy their churches, parish halls, rectories and parish food pantries and soup kitchens.

44) I will engage in Orwellian doublespeak in order to cover my war crimes against humanity.

45) I will target hospitals with tank fire, drones and airstrikes and SOC raids and murder patients in their beds.

46) I will bomb elementary schools and murder teachers and children and war refugees.

47) I will kill on sight and any civilian employee of Gaza civilian administration and their families, even in their own homes and apartments.

48) I will murder foreign aid and health care volunteers in their tents.

49) I will use bomblets to kill civilians in refugee tent cities (especially journalists).

50) I poison Palestinian farmland with toxic herbicides

51) I will attack US allies with impunity (and craven US support).

52) Most of my people support mass murder, racism and theft, and thus make known the true nature and meaning of Israel.

53) I spray like the skunk that I am.

54) I make ceasefires if they permit me to continue slaughtering civilians.

55) I smash the face of Jesus.

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