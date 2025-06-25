Caitlin’s Newsletter

Susan T
1h

Of course, I agree that the US Empire and Israel are a bunch of war mongering assholes, but it isn't a whole lot better in other places. Here, in Canada, Mark Carney, our newly elected prime minister is promoting more military, cozying up to Trump, and regularly refers to Iranians as terrorists, seemingly not realizing that the terrorists are the people that he supports. I have heard that the Australian PM isn't doing any better with trying to keep peace. We are screwed. Somehow, through our "democratic" elections we have managed to elect the worst bunch of greedy, warmongering, money hungry assholes that exist on this earth. Must have something to do with their bank accounts.

Cynic's avatar
Cynic
1h

Israel has been behaving like an S-hole self-proclaimed world’s greatest fighter who has been only picking on little kids and babies. When he finally picked on someone who punched back, he is now panicking and crying for help from his bigger friends (Uncle Sam) who stupidly always help him out by hitting the one who punched back.

