Db
12h

Last days of Rome . The powerful big men in the world who are supposedly representing the so called free world are itching for a big war . All we have on the tv in the UK are violent film usually about war . So obvious the media are pushing it because news certainly sells. We are in the longest period of peace in the history of Europe. Germany is rearming in time for the far right to get voted in . Maybe the French will be braver but normally they go along with whoever is the strongest . The UK will be finished in no time and the fucking zionists are waiting in the wings. Yep . Brave New World ... just pray for a pandemic !!

DystopianFox
12h

"In this dystopia, Americans are never given the option to vote for a president who won’t bomb foreign countries in wars of aggression." Who was jill stein going to bomb? Americans had a choice. They chose duopoly. Theyre complicit

