Vin LoPresti
9h

I don’t believe that ignoring that roar up ahead is conceivable if one is an American who is at all awake. This country, this society and all its allies have spiritually condemned themselves to the demise that surely awaits the West in physical and economic terms, as the Empire goes down into the bowels of history, dragging its cronies down along with it.

Chang Chokaski
8h

CJ>>"We go to demonstrations and take selfies and hold up signs which say “I oppose this so long as it doesn’t disrupt my lifestyle in any meaningful way”."

THIS! This is what gets me riled up so often. As soon as it is time for the rubber to meet the road (in terms of taking meaninfgul action, changing our lifestyles by boycotting 'consumer culture', consumerism, 'shop-till-you-drop', 'tech toys', and more), people tune-out and go back to their 'comfortable lifestyle' by taking the attitude that 'protesting' and 'signing online petitions' means they have fulfilled their moral obligations/responsibilities (in terms of the Genocide and everything else).

To tackle the heart of the problem (which is ALWAYS systems at the root level), lifestyles need to change, behavior patterns need to change, the way people spend their money needs to change, people need to get out of their comfort zones, and START CONFRONTING POWER!

Until WE THE PEOPLE don't change our lifestyles in ways that affect the Corporations, businesses and Governments that are profiting by war and Genocide and destruction of the planet, those in power (oligarchs, power elite, plutocrats, TPTB, etc.) don't have much to lose as the profits will keep rolling in.

Hence, we the people MUST change our lifestyles (by making decisions that hurt these profiteers of War, Genocide, exploitation, oppression, and more).

