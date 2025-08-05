Check out a reading of this article and painting of the feature image (painting by Caitlin Johnstone, reading by Tim Foley):
In this dystopia we party downstream from the abuses of the empire like the ravers dancing by the concentration camp on October 7.
We have Jerry Springer-style shows where people who are upset about genocide shout back and forth with people who are enthusiastic about genocide.
We plug our ears into streaming services to drown out the screams and eat snacks to drown out the smell from the black smoke stacks.
We scroll on screens through alternating images of skeletal children and algorithmically boosted celebrity gossip and mutilated bodies and AI art.
We exchange meaningless inanities at social events and fight off the urge to clutch each other tightly and whisper about the terrifying things that are happening to our ecosystem.
We stare at western officials saying peace is preferable but both sides both sides both sides while masturbating furiously behind their podiums.
We stare at pundits saying sure children deserve to eat but Hamas Hamas do you condemn Hamas.
We go to demonstrations and take selfies and hold up signs which say “I oppose this so long as it doesn’t disrupt my lifestyle in any meaningful way”.
We watch the lights go out in Gaza and watch the light go out in ourselves.
We pray to gods we don’t believe in for a future we don’t deserve.
We dance by the concentration camp absolutely certain that this is entirely sustainable.
In this dystopia we drift along with the current and ignore the growing roar up ahead.
_______________
I don’t believe that ignoring that roar up ahead is conceivable if one is an American who is at all awake. This country, this society and all its allies have spiritually condemned themselves to the demise that surely awaits the West in physical and economic terms, as the Empire goes down into the bowels of history, dragging its cronies down along with it.
CJ>>"We go to demonstrations and take selfies and hold up signs which say “I oppose this so long as it doesn’t disrupt my lifestyle in any meaningful way”."
THIS! This is what gets me riled up so often. As soon as it is time for the rubber to meet the road (in terms of taking meaninfgul action, changing our lifestyles by boycotting 'consumer culture', consumerism, 'shop-till-you-drop', 'tech toys', and more), people tune-out and go back to their 'comfortable lifestyle' by taking the attitude that 'protesting' and 'signing online petitions' means they have fulfilled their moral obligations/responsibilities (in terms of the Genocide and everything else).
To tackle the heart of the problem (which is ALWAYS systems at the root level), lifestyles need to change, behavior patterns need to change, the way people spend their money needs to change, people need to get out of their comfort zones, and START CONFRONTING POWER!
Until WE THE PEOPLE don't change our lifestyles in ways that affect the Corporations, businesses and Governments that are profiting by war and Genocide and destruction of the planet, those in power (oligarchs, power elite, plutocrats, TPTB, etc.) don't have much to lose as the profits will keep rolling in.
Hence, we the people MUST change our lifestyles (by making decisions that hurt these profiteers of War, Genocide, exploitation, oppression, and more).