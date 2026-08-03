Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
8hEdited

"If you don't stand for something, you will fall for anything".

--Malcolm X

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dacoelec
8h

My tolerance for people who are geopolitically ignorant is microscopic and getting smaller every day. They are a large part of the problem in murica.

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