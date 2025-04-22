Caitlin’s Newsletter

Vin LoPresti
11h

One's neural systems rebound into at minimum a crying-out mode when viewing the atrocities through the lenses of Gazan photojournalists. Crying out "horrific", then "unconscionable", then, "inhumane", then "inhuman".

This naturally leads to: "what effing monster could perpetrate such atrocities". The neural pathways, then flooded with excitatory anger, answer: "Israeli Zionist demons".

Sorry, it's then only a small step to "why the hell do those fucking Jews think they have a right to kill and main innocent babies and children."

Yes, some of us get the distinction -- Zionist Israeli fascists do not represent all Jews (gratefully).

BUT -- if antisemitism arises from their action, it is no damned surprise.

Abu-Imran Muhammad
11h

God bless you and increase you in good health and positive inspiration. Your pen is more powerful than all the nuclear weapons hidden in then Negev desert.

