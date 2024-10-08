Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

I have seen the insides of too many dead kids to have any patience for status quo politics or centrist incrementalism.

I have seen the insides of too many dead kids to care who the Americans elect in November.

I have seen the insides of too many dead kids to take seriously the idea that voting for Democrats is any kind of “harm reduction”.

I have seen the insides of too many dead kids to ever forgive Israel and its western allies.

I have seen the insides of too many dead kids to ever view the mainstream western media with anything but pure disdain.

I have seen the insides of too many dead kids to tolerate the continued existence of the systems and power structures which made this nightmare possible.

I have seen the insides of too many dead kids to believe peace on earth can ever be achieved without the complete dismantling of the US-centralized empire.

I have seen the insides of too many dead kids to ever view western civilization as anything other than diseased and deranged.

I have seen the insides of too many dead kids to do anything other than dedicate myself to stopping it.

I have seen the insides of too many dead kids for me to spend my life on any project besides fomenting a revolutionary zeitgeist against our rulers.

I have seen the insides of too many dead kids to ever see the world the same way again, to ever feel the same way inside again, to ever meet the sun on my skin or the wind in my hair or the earth beneath my feet in the same way again.

I have seen the insides of too many dead kids to ever again look at living kids without secretly being grateful that their insides are on the inside where they belong.

I have seen the insides of too many dead kids to care if I hurt your feelings when I talk about how I have seen the insides of too many dead kids.

I have seen the insides of too many dead kids to care if you call me a terrorist supporter, an anti-semite, a traitor, or any other name your complete lack of an argument causes you to want to call me.

I have seen the insides of too many dead kids, and no amount of explanations, justifications, stories or spin will ever make it okay.

I have seen the insides of too many dead kids, and I worry about what it is doing to me.

I have seen the insides of too many dead kids, and it needs to stop.

I have seen the insides of too many dead kids, and I can never unsee them.

I have seen the insides of too many dead kids.

