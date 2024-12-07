Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

I have learned a few things in my time on this earth. Not many, but a few.

I have learned that western regime change interventionism is reliably disastrous, and that men like John Bolton and Bill Kristol are always on the wrong side of history when it comes to such matters.

I have learned that organizing human civilization around the pursuit of profit has had devastating consequences for our ecosystem, our health, our hearts, and our happiness.

I have learned that there is an entirely unacceptable amount of human suffering in developing nations, and that it is largely caused by the western power structures we live under and the way our civilization behaves.

I have learned that rich and powerful people pour tremendous amounts of resources into psychologically manipulating the public using all forms of media, and that their efforts to indoctrinate the masses have proven very successful.

I have learned that because our civilization is so saturated in propaganda and our consciousness so indoctrinated, I stand a much better chance of forming an accurate understanding of the world by trusting in my own learning and insight than by trusting in anyone else’s.

I have learned that it is possible to awaken from the egoic delusions which are responsible for most of our suffering, and begin moving harmoniously on this planet with an open heart and eyes full of wonder.

I have learned that the self is an illusion and the way most people perceive things like thought, time and separateness is not truth-based, driven instead by wildly inaccurate assumptions about the most fundamental aspects of human experience.

I have learned that it is possible for two people to dedicate their lives to loving each other with total abandon, holding nothing back for themselves and pouring everything they’ve got into their beloved, without ever becoming depleted because their cup is continuously being re-filled by the other.

I have learned that everything is stunningly beautiful, and that any failure to perceive beauty anywhere is a failure of perception by the beholder.

I have learned that our lives are so much more intimately intertwined than we would ever dare imagine, not just with each other but with every non-human life on this planet.

I have learned that a life dedicated to learning what’s true and to expressing truth is the only kind of life that can ever satisfy.

I have learned that I am still learning, and always will be for as long as this body draws breath.

I have learned that the more I learn, the more mysterious life becomes.

I have learned that the more mysterious I allow this life to be, the more enjoyable it is.

The learning continues, even as the conclusions crumble in the radiant light of the mystery, and I stare bewildered at a universe made of question marks.

________________

My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Go here to find video versions of my articles. If you’d prefer to listen to audio of these articles, you can subscribe to them on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud or YouTube. Go here to buy paperback editions of my writings from month to month. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. The best way to make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list on Substack, which will get you an email notification for everything I publish. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2

Featured image via Adobe Stock.