Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
5h

And our egos buy into the collective ego of empire. It's so hard for people to get unstuck from the good guy/bad guy stories empire creates. Our collective belief in the goodness of our empire can create so much misery.

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FarradBengals's avatar
FarradBengals
5h

Thank you for sharing with us. stay safe, stay blessed. 💜

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