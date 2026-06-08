Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
6h

The hardest thing in life--The conquest not of time and space

But of ourselves, of our stupidity, and inertia, of our greediness, blindness, self-centeredness, and touchiness

And the difference between stumbling blocks and stepping stones

Is the way in which a person uses them

—Apples of Gold

Reply
Share
1 reply
Selene's avatar
Selene
6h

“Hello babies. Welcome to Earth. It's hot in the summer and cold in the winter. It's round and wet and crowded. On the outside, babies, you've got a hundred years here. There's only one rule that I know of, babies-God damn it, you've got to be kind.”

Kurt Vonnegut

Reply
Share
3 replies
66 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture