Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

I have no patience for people who this late in the game still say they don’t know enough about the Palestine situation to have an opinion. It’s like, okay, well, that’s a character flaw, and you should change it.

Western ignorance and indifference on this issue is hurting real human beings; you don’t get to just be all “tee hee I don’t like learning” and expect this attitude to be treated as some kind of cute little personal foible.

It’s not a complicated issue, bitch. Learn.

❖

Now that Israel has ramped up its attacks on Lebanon, the IDF is saying that Hezbollah are hiding missiles in civilian homes.

So I guess we’re doing this again. If you liked “All the civilian buildings are Khamas,” you’ll love Israel’s new hit “All the civilian buildings are Khezbollah.”

❖

Israel has spent a year committing genocide, attacking its neighbors, trying to start World War 3, destroying hospitals, assassinating journalists and lying, yet next month the entire western political-media class is still going to spend a day tearfully portraying it as a victim.

❖

Everyone who publicly criticizes Israel gets accused of working for Hamas and Hezbollah, and now Israel apologists are showing up in our notifications making “jokes” about murdering us with weaponized electronic devices. They’re deliberately trying to sow fear among western critics of Israel.

This is who these people are. This is the quality of person who supports Israel. They’d happily murder us all with the push of a button, just because we criticized their favorite apartheid state.

❖

Netanyahu has reportedly said he is considering a plan for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from northern Gaza. After a year of lies and spin, they’re finally starting to get a bit honest about what this has always been about.

❖

❖

CNN, The Jewish Insider and the Anti-Defamation League have been colluding in a full-on mass media psyop to deceive the public into thinking Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib made an antisemitic comment about her state’s attorney general. CNN’s Jake Tapper has been knowingly lying about comments Tlaib made in an interview, falsely reporting that the congresswoman said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel only filed charges against anti-genocide protesters “because she’s Jewish and the protesters are not.” CNN’s Dana Bash then repeated these false allegations.

It never happened. They made the whole thing up. Tlaib never made any comments remotely of that nature, and the reporter who did the interview has been all over social media saying CNN is falsely reporting on her words.

It’s perhaps not the most significant thing happening in the world right now, but it does say important things about the outlets and reporters who tell people how to look at major world events in our society.

❖

Biden had another lost at the podium moment the other day, this time forgetting he was meant to be introducing Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi after a speech.

Biden supporters were so rabidly nasty to those of us who said he has dementia. They called us Russian agents, fascists, and conspiracy theorists. They never admitted they were wrong. They just pulled him from the race and, much like their president, forgot the whole thing.

It’s so surreal how we’re all seeing clear and undeniable evidence that the US has no functioning president and doesn’t actually need one even as the presidential race consumes all political energy and attention in the nation for months.

❖

During a speech at the Israeli American Council on Thursday, Donald Trump admitted that while he was president the late megadonor Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam were at the White House “almost more than anybody outside of people that worked there” demanding political favors for Israel, and that he “gave” them what they wanted.

In 2013 Sheldon Adelson said the US should drop a nuclear bomb on Iran. This was the sociopathic oligarch who, according to Trump, essentially bought his way into the White House via campaign donations.

Donald Trump is a big fat Israel slut.

❖

If the UK and US carved out a piece of China or Russia and gave it to the Mormons, that new nation would exist in a continuous state of western-backed violence for as long as it existed. Israel exists in a continuous state of western-backed violence for the exact same reason.

______________

My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Go here to find video versions of my articles. If you’d prefer to listen to audio of these articles, you can subscribe to them on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud or YouTube. Go here to buy paperback editions of my writings from month to month. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. The best way to make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list on Substack, which will get you an email notification for everything I publish. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2