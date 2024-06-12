Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

The state of New York should be given to the Mormons, since that’s where Joseph Smith founded Mormonism. All other faiths in the new nation which shall be known as Mormonland must either leave or accept the fact that their homes and property will be taken by Mormons, that they will be displaced to undesirable parts of Mormonland, and that they will be treated as second-class citizens at best and as vermin in need of extermination at worst.

I’m sure this would be accepted by all the other groups who made their home in New York over the years, since it’s a perfectly reasonable and appropriate thing to do. After all, the Mormons deserve a homeland, and they deserve for that homeland to be the one their religion’s predecessors once inhabited.

One could argue that the Mormons already have places like Utah where they have made a home in which they are thriving and perfectly safe, but making such arguments would make one an evil Nazi who is guilty of religious persecution.

Anyone who resists the creation of a Mormon homeland should be treated like a terrorist, along with their families and their neighbors. Any amount of force necessary to maintain the Mormon state is fully justified, even if it means it must remain in a permanent state of war, violence and apartheid throughout its entire existence. If you disagree, you are evil, and are on the side of the terrorists.

This should be the mainstream position that is accepted by everyone. All western governments and their media should support it, and anyone who disagrees should lose their job. There is no amount of killing, ethnic cleansing, oppression, theft, injustice or police brutality that would be too excessive, because nothing is more important than making sure the Mormons have a homeland in which they rule over all other groups. Mormonland has a right to exist. Mormonland has a right to defend itself.

I am a very serious person whose opinions deserve to be taken seriously. Nobody laugh at anything I just said. It isn’t ridiculous. It is normal and smart.

