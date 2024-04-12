Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):
Gaza is simpler than Iraq. Iraq was simpler than Yemen. Yemen was simpler than Libya. Libya was simpler than Ukraine. Ukraine is simpler than Syria. Gaza is the simplest and most straightforward of all the evil interventions of the US murder machine in recent memory — which is why I’ve got no patience for anyone who gets it wrong.
I’m a lot more forgiving of people who bought into the imperial narrative about Syria and believed that country erupted in violence because Assad just went ape shit and started killing innocent people for no reason, because it takes a lot of work to sort out fact from fiction about what actually happened there. There were really good journalists who got Syria wrong at first in the early years of the conflict, just because there was so much information to comb through and so much aggressive imperial narrative management about it. There was so much less visibility into the facts on the ground in Syria than there is in Gaza, and there were so many complex narrative control ops muddying the waters.
Gaza isn’t like that. What’s happening really could not be more obvious. A nuclear-armed high tech military has been raining bombs and inflicting siege warfare upon a densely packed, walled-in civilian population, half of whom are children, with the full backing of the most powerful empire that has ever existed. We’ve been seeing a constant stream of footage showing children ripped apart by military explosives and starved to skeletons, Israeli soldiers posting videos of themselves gleefully doing some of the most sadistic and depraved things you can imagine, destroyed hospitals, carpet-bombed neighborhoods, and Israelis blocking aid trucks from feeding starving people.
This is not the slightest bit complicated. It’s as subtle as a kick in the teeth. There is no excuse for getting this one wrong now. There’s not even any excuse for getting it wrong on day one. It’s been obvious this entire time. Any politician, pundit or journalist who’s gotten it wrong can be dismissed as completely worthless, even if they’re beginning to come around now after they sensed the wind blowing against Israel in recent weeks.
Gaza is a test of the absolute bare minimum requirements for someone to be worth listening to about anything at all, because if you got this one wrong then there’s just something wrong with you as a human being. You’re too fucked up and twisted inside to have a clear vision into anything that’s happening in the world. You’re not in touch with your own humanity enough to have any useful insight into humanity as a collective. You have wasted your time on this planet. You’ve managed to spend your entire life without learning any of the more meaningful lessons that can be learned here.
And there are plenty of people getting Gaza right who are buying into all kinds of other imperial propaganda spin about other international affairs and conflicts, which is to be expected — being able to understand the simplest possible foreign policy issue doesn’t mean you’ll be able to grasp the more complicated ones. But every one of them stands head and shoulders above everyone who couldn’t see the destruction of Gaza for what it is. They might fail other tests, but at least they passed the first one.
Everything I’m saying here will all be completely obvious to everyone one day. People will look back on what was done to Gaza and struggle to comprehend how the world could have allowed such a thing when it was all happening right out in the open for everybody to see. And if I’m still around I will struggle to explain it myself, because it baffles me here and now in the present moment. It probably always will.
_______________
Caitlin’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Go here to find video versions of my articles. Go here to buy paperback editions of my writings from month to month. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. The best way to make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list on Substack, which will get you an email notification for everything I publish. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.
Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2
Featured image via Adobe Stock.
Oh, you'd be amazed at the people who still repeat the long-ago debunked narratives as if they were gospel.
Just like I continually meet humans who insist that Iraq was chock-full of WMDs in 2003 and that Saddam's chief scientist (the obviously fake "Curveball") had defected.
Scott Ritter, Sympathy for the Devil, Part Two , The Amalek Effect [Work hard for the God of Love. Seek Guidance.]
On November 3, 2023, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu penned a letter to Israeli officers and troops serving in Gaza. “The basis of the existence of the thousand-year-old nation of Israel is the constant struggle for our lives and freedom,” Netanyahu wrote. “The current fight against the ‘Hamas’ murderers is another chapter in the story,” he added, extoling the soldiers to ‘Remember what Amalek did to you,’” before concluding that “This is a war between the sons of light and the sons of darkness.”
Netanyahu’s words, which were clear instructions that were picked up and acted upon by the soldiers he addressed, introduced a sense of moral righteousness to the Israeli cause, appealing to religion and tradition to attack those who might otherwise question the legitimacy of their actions.
The Palestinian people were reduced to nothing more than the “seed of Amalek,” to quote Israeli soldiers inflamed by Netanyahu’s exhortations to violence. And Israeli retribution will be, literally, biblical in nature, a conflict of the bible, justified by the Bible, and as such righteous in the eyes of God.
Shortly after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, the Israeli Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, has likened the modern-day “seed of Amalek” (the citizens of Gaza) to animals. “[Israel is] imposing a complete siege on Gaza,” Gallant said. “No electricity, no food, no water, no fuel. Everything is closed. We are fighting human animals, and we are acting accordingly.”
Gallant’s words were echoed by Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, the Israeli Army Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT). “Human animals,” he said, “are dealt with accordingly. Israel has imposed a total blockade on Gaza, no electricity, no water, just damage. You wanted hell, you will get hell.”
Starvation became another weapon to be wielded against the civilians of Gaza by the Israelis in their biblical quest to impose genocidal “justice” on those they deemed the “seed of Amalek.”
On February 28, 2024, Carl Skau, the deputy executive director of the World Food Program, informed the United Nations Security Council that more than 500,000 people were at risk of starvation in Gaza.
The next day, February 29, a food convoy that had been organized by Palestinian businessmen, and coordinated with COGAT, arrived in northern Gaza. As crowds of starving Gazans gathered around the trucks, the IDF opened fire on them, precipitating a stampede as desperate survivors tried to escape. At least 118 people were killed and 760 injured in what has become known as “the flour massacre.”
A destroyed World Central Kitchen vehicle in Gaza.
To help combat the scourge of starvation, celebrity chef Jose Andres dispatched members of his non-governmental organization, World Central Kitchen (WCK) to Gaza, where they established two main kitchens—one in the southern city of Rafah and another in the central town of Deir al-Balah, which served more than 170,000 hot meals daily to Palestinians. Up until April 1, 2024, WCK had provided over 43 million meals to the starving citizens of Gaza.
“Human animals,” however, cannot be allowed to eat.
Prior to April 1, the IDF had killed more than 200 aid workers in Gaza. Most of these workers, however, were Palestinian, and their deaths were soon forgotten, just another statistic in a conflict that had killed more than 33,000 Gazan civilians since it began.
On April 1, 2024, a three-vehicle WCK convoy departed the Gazan town of Deir al-Balah, having dropped off food supplies that had just arrived from Cyprus. Riding in the vehicles were an Australian, Zomi Frankcom, a Pole, Damian Soból, a dual US-Canadian, Jacob Flickenger, a Palestinian, Saif Issam Abu Taha, and three British citizens, John Chapman, James Henderson, and James Kirby. The convoy was driving along a route that had been cleared by the IDF.
But “human animals” cannot be allowed to eat.
Shortly after departing the Deir al-Balah warehouse, the convoy was tracked by an armed Israeli drone, which proceeded to fire a missile into the lead WCK vehicle. Survivors from that vehicle evacuated to a second WCK vehicle, which then, together with the third vehicle, fled the scene, only to be struck by a missile fired from the Israeli drone. Once again, survivors were loaded into the last WCK vehicle, which was in turn struck and destroyed by a third missile fired by the Israeli drone.
All seven WCK employees were killed.
One of the immediate consequences of the attack was that ships carrying aid to Gaza, including food, turned around, their respective organizations having concluded that the security situation in Gaza was too dangerous for continued operations.
The Israelis investigated the attack and concluded that the drone operators had not been told by their command about the WCK convoy due to “internal failures that led to critical information regarding the humanitarian’s operation to not go properly down through the chain of command.”
The Israelis contend that they had assessed that the convoy contained one or more armed Hamas operatives.
As a result of the investigation, the Israelis fired a major and a colonel in reserve who were responsible for coordinating the drone strike. Three other IDF officials were formally reprimanded: the commanders of the brigade and division involved, and the commander of the Southern Command, who, according to the Israelis, bore “overall responsibility” for an operation which the Israelis claim was carried out in “serious violation of the commands and IDF Standard Operating Procedures.”
This is the same Israeli command which allowed Hind Rajab and her family to be murdered and used Hind as bait to lure in two Palestinian paramedics so they, too, could be killed.
Because the “seed of Amalek” must be destroyed.
The same Israeli command that has given Israeli snipers the green light to kill a mother who was trying to cross the street, hand in hand with her young son, waving a white flag.
Because the “seed of Amalek” must be destroyed.
The same Israeli command behind the genocidal policies which have left more than 33,000 Palestinian civilians dead, including more than 15,000 children.
Because the “seed of Amalek” must be destroyed.
The attack on the WCK convoy was no accident.
The IDF knew who they were, and what they were doing, when the order to fire the missiles was given to the Israeli drone crew.
“Human animals” cannot be allowed to eat.
Because the “seed of Amalek” must be destroyed.
"Amalek", however, is not the word of God.
"Amalek" is the product of a man—and people—who walked away from the God of Abraham, people who followed the corrupted priest, Eli, to Shiloh, and in doing so destroyed the integrity of Moses’ Tabernacle.
"Amalek" is the byproduct of Eli’s deal with the devil, which spawned Samual, a false prophet, who encouraged Saul, a false king, to commit murder.
https://www.scottritterextra.com/p/sympathy-for-the-devil-part-two