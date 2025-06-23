Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

President Trump has a new post on Truth Social that reads as follows:

“It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!”

Lots to unpack here.

First of all, I love how he opens with “It’s not politically correct” to support US regime change interventionism. Right away he’s trying to frame support for longstanding neoconservative war agendas as part of the American right’s culture war against progressivism. He’s telling his base that they are actually resisting the Woke Agenda by siding with warmongering swamp monsters like Bill Kristol and John Bolton on the issue of regime change war with Iran.

Secondly, Trump’s endorsement of regime change comes hours after officials from his own administration asserted emphatically that the president is not seeking regime change in Iran. Vice President JD Vance told the press that the administration “has been very clear that we don’t want a regime change,” and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Trump’s aggressions toward Iran are “not about regime change” — only to have Trump grab his phone and immediately turn them into liars.

Another interesting choice is Trump’s use of the acronym “MIGA”, which here is intended to stand for “Make Iran Great Again”, but has for years been used by anti-Israel rightists in the United States for “ Make Israel Great Again” in mockery of the Israel-first sentiments within the greater MAGA movement. That he would post this acronym at the height of criticisms that his administration is bought and owned by Israel is either a sign of being extremely out of touch or an effort to manipulate search results on Google.

Trump’s post delighted arch neocon Bill Kristol, who tweeted “brb — starting up PNAC again” in response. PNAC stands for Project for the New American Century, the neoconservative think tank co-founded by Kristol which is notorious for its role in pushing Washington toward war with Iraq.

This is Trump communicating to his hardcore loyalists that it’s time to start cheerleading for regime change interventionism in Iran. He’s rolling out the George W Bush playbook for regime change war and playing it note for note, while still trying to ride the support he garnered with his populist messaging about draining the swamp and ending the wars. Now here he is, being applauded by the worst swamp creatures in Washington and trying to drum up consent for one of the worst wars imaginable.

Call him George Dubya Trump.

