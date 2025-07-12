Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
1hEdited

I’m afraid to say that this entire brouhaha about antisemitism has ceased to move me whatsoever. I simply detest fucking Israel, its defenders, corporate investors,US government toadies and anyone who is naive enough to not realize that those toadies are on the short leash of the Mossad with blackmail videos aplenty. Courtesy of one Mr Epstein et al.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Susan T's avatar
Susan T
1h

I have been criticizing the State of Israel for about 50 years. I have been called an anti-semite even before Israel decided to commit genocide. Criticism of Israel has been forbidden for a while. Now it is getting nuttier. Now the UN special rapporteur is an antisemite too for her criticism of Israel. I am honoured to be in such company.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture