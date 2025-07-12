Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

It really is nuts how a young person can fly to Israel and go play genocide games in Gaza for a while and then just fly back to their own country and expect to be treated like a normal member of society like it’s some kind of genocide summer camp.

The narrative about an “antisemitism crisis” in our society has two main components:

1. Redefining “antisemitism” to mean “criticism of Israel”, and

2. Pretending not to see a connection between rising incidents of “antisemitism” as it’s been redefined and Israel perpetrating an active genocide.

“Antisemitism” means criticism of Israel. That’s just what it means now. It used to mean something else, but years of bad faith actors using that word in the most dishonest ways imaginable to defend the most horrific things you’ve ever seen has changed the definition.

It is no longer possible to separate that word from this sustained campaign of mass deception. You can only have governments, institutions and individuals use a word differently for so long with such a high degree of uniformity before the definition changes.

Word definitions change over time depending on how people use them. Nice used to mean stupid. Explode used to mean applaud. The word meat used to refer to any kind of food, not just animal flesh. The meanings changed because enough people started using them to refer to something else, in exactly the same way we’ve seen occur with the word antisemitism.

That’s locked in. It has already happened. Everyone knows that antisemitism refers to criticism of Israel and its actions and antisemite refers to someone who does so. Everyone understands this regardless of whether they support Israel or oppose it. That is the definition now.

If you want a word for someone who thinks Hitler was correct or uses triple brackets and posts big nose memes online, you’re going to have to make up a new word, because antisemite is taken. You can’t even really use “Jew hater” either, because that meaning is being polluted in the exact same way antisemite has been. You have to make up an entirely new word, and use it consistently.

Israel’s spinmeisters will deny this publicly, even though they know it’s true. They’ll say it’s possible to criticize Israel without being an antisemite, but if you ask them to name someone who regularly and forcefully criticizes Israel’s genocidal atrocities in Gaza whom they don’t consider antisemitic, they won’t be able to. Every single person who criticizes Israel with appropriate consistency and force is branded an antisemite (or perhaps “self-hating” if they happen to be Jewish), without a single, solitary exception.

These aren’t my rules, they’re the rules of the Israel apologists. I’m just pointing out the obvious fact that those rules have been set.

A new report from WIRED has found that the supposedly “raw” video footage of Jeffrey Epstein’s prison cell which Trump’s Department of Justice released to prove Epstein committed suicide was in fact digitally manipulated.

“Metadata embedded in the video and analyzed by WIRED and independent video forensics experts shows that rather than being a direct export from the prison’s surveillance system, the footage was modified, likely using the professional editing tool Adobe Premiere Pro,” the report reads. “The file appears to have been assembled from at least two source clips, saved multiple times, exported, and then uploaded to the DOJ’s website, where it was presented as ‘raw’ footage.”

This just keeps getting better and better.

Epstein is officially a leftist conspiracy theory now. Rightists dropped it when they supported the president who’s covering it up, so now it’s ours. From now on if you want to talk about Epstein you are joining the side of the commies. Welcome to the revolution, comrade.

The Australian government is imposing age verification laws for internet use which may require digital IDs from people of all ages who want to use major online platforms, at the same time this same government is pushing to stomp out and censor all criticism of Israel.

Doesn’t take a genius to see where this is going.

