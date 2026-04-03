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Ginnie's avatar
Ginnie
2dEdited

White trash, Christo-fascist quarter-wit low life drunks like Hegseth are surprised by Iran's response because they are a bunch of racist jingoists who think everyone else who isn't part of their "master race", is stupid. They think Muslims cannot be strategic, be prepared, plan ahead or in any way capable of doing anything but be knuckle draggers like themselves. They really think their 250 year old corporatist cartel of a nation that's built on bloodshed, racism and theft, is the pinnacle of advancement and morality.

The reality is the only thing America is exceptional at is mass murder and creating the propaganda to manufacture consent for it. That's it. We see it now too with the way they openly broadcast and tweet their war crimes and planned atrocities and open bloodlust.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
2dEdited

Yes, but Israel gets what it wants, and for his part, Trump continues to live The Good Life and Epstein stays out of the news for a while.

So for them, it's all gravy.

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