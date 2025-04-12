Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

As Washington’s cold war with China escalates, we can expect to see a massively reinvigorated anti-China propaganda campaign in the west. As this unfolds, please know that everything you learned about the mass media’s dishonesty regarding Gaza is equally true of empire-targeted nations like China.

If your eyes were newly opened by the Gaza holocaust, the most important thing to understand is that Gaza isn’t some unusual aberration in the behavior of the mass media and the western war machine. They’re always doing things like this. The empire is always inflicting horrific evils upon people in the global south, and the mass media always help them lie about it. Gaza is just more obvious because it’s history’s first live-streamed genocide. But you need to understand that the empire and its propaganda machine have been doing this sort of thing this whole time all around the world, and will continue to.

Aggressively question every new narrative that emerges about China, in the same way you’ve learned to aggressively question every new narrative Israel releases about Gaza and Hamas. Question everything you’ve ever been taught about China throughout your life, in the same way you’ve learned to question everything you were taught about Israel. If you are sincere and open to the possibility of proving yourself wrong, you will find that many of the beliefs you’ve been indoctrinated about regarding China were misinformed.

The new cold war has been in the works for a very long time, and the propaganda machine is locked and loaded. As Michael Parenti wrote in his 2004 book Superpatriotism:

“The PNAC plan envisions a strategic confrontation with China, and a still greater permanent military presence in every corner of the world. The objective is not just power for its own sake but power to control the world’s natural resources and markets, power to privatize and deregulate the economies of every nation in the world, and power to hoist upon the backs of peoples everywhere — including North America — the blessings of an untrammeled global ‘free market.’ The end goal is to ensure not merely the supremacy of global capitalism as such, but the supremacy of American global capitalism by preventing the emergence of any other potentially competing superpower.”

When Parenti here speaks about “the PNAC plan”, he is referring to the Project for the New American Century, a neoconservative think tank notorious for its role in pushing Washington toward its massive increase in interventionism in the middle east after 9/11. The same vision which has been driving US warmongering in the middle east since the turn of the century also envisions “a strategic confrontation with China,” which we are seeing in these latest escalations in the new cold war.

The term “neocon” is almost meaningless today, now generally taken to mean simply “warmonger”, or often more specifically “warmonger who Donald Trump doesn’t like”. But the term has also lost its usefulness because the freakish vision of global domination that this small faction promoted has since become the mainstream foreign policy consensus in Washington. The policies advancing the agenda of US planetary domination put forward by PNAC and the Wolfowitz Doctrine are now supported by virtually everyone on Capitol Hill, and certainly within the White House.

If you’ve awakened to the lies about the empire’s warmongering in the middle east, make sure you also keep carrying that awakening forward and awaken yourself to the empire’s lies about China as well — because it’s all part of the same agenda. The propaganda campaign against China is just as dishonest as the ones against Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and Iran, and the lies are only going to get more frenetic as the new cold war picks up steam.

