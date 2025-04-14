Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

Every day the Gaza holocaust continues, the western empire tells the truth about itself.

The US government is telling you the truth about itself.

Israel is telling you the truth about itself.

Their western allies are telling you the truth about themselves.

The western media are telling you the truth about themselves.

One of the most important stages when preparing to leave an abusive relationship is the information-gathering stage. This is when you begin quietly observing and making note of your partner’s abusive behavior, letting them tell you the truth about themselves with their actions rather than their words.

The information-gathering stage is important because long-term abusive relationships are usually very confusing for the victim; if the abuse were simple and easy to understand, the relationship wouldn’t have continued into the long term. It’s therefore often helpful to cultivate a clear understanding of the lay of the land before trying to navigate your way out of it, especially if your abuser is particularly manipulative and adept at confusing you. This ensures that you will be able to view their manipulations with distrust, so you won’t get sucked in by them.

As infuriating as it is to watch this genocide drag out month after bloody month, it would be a mistake to believe everyone is just passively witnessing it all.

If you watched someone you love in the information-gathering stage prior to leaving an abusive relationship, you might get frustrated by what appears to be inertia and passivity on their part when what you want to see is them sprinting for the door with a suitcase. But they’re not inert or passive — they’re gathering information.

Westerners are in a psychologically abusive relationship with the empire. Our minds are hammered with propaganda indoctrination from as soon as we are old enough to start learning about our world to ensure our compliance with the power structure that rules over us. It happens in school. It happens with the mass media. It happens with the Silicon Valley platforms we look to for information.

And it gets confusing. All the information about our world and our place in it is distorted by mass-scale psychological manipulation for the benefit of the powerful. It’s hard for someone who’s been raised in such an environment to navigate their mind out of its indoctrination. It’s hard to know the truth.

But in Gaza, the empire is telling us the truth. It’s exposing itself in all its naked loathsomeness.

Our rulers murder children.

Our rulers sponsor genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Our rulers lie to us and manipulate us.

Our rulers work to censor, silence, marginalize and deport anyone who criticizes their criminality.

We do not live in a free society that is guided by truth and morality. We live under the most murderous and tyrannical power structure on the face of this planet. And we should distrust everything about it.

That’s what they’re showing us with the Gaza holocaust. More and more people are opening their eyes to it every day.

And when enough eyes open, leaving the abusive relationship once and for all becomes a real possibility.

_______________

