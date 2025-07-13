Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Whatistobedone's avatar
Whatistobedone
4h

Was a freak, am a freak, will ALWAYS be a freak...until my last breath. For too long, I thought *I* was the weird one, that something was WRONG WITH ME.... Looking back, I am thankful that I finally realized I WAS the sane one in an insane world... a huge step to self-acceptance. Now, reading/hearing Caitlin, Hedges, Street, Schmidt, Zinn, Chomsky, et al. "keeps me keeping on."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Stephen Walker's avatar
Stephen Walker
4h

The fact that so many informed, intelligent and empathetic people I know cannot let go of some of the bullshit they’ve been indoctrinated with is something I find so frustrating and excruciating. But we still have to keep trying to get them to see reality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
65 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture