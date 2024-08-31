Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):
One very important task we can undertake as citizens of the western empire is to help de-normalize the tyranny, murderousness and savagery that the imperial propagandists work to normalize. To help other westerners see the freakishness and depravity of the empire with fresh eyes.
If we lived in a healthy, harmonious society, and then all of a sudden the status quo changed to the one we have right now, people would scream their fucking lungs out. They would scream and scream and scream in abject horror and gut-wrenching grief at what they were seeing. It would feel like the end of the world to everyone.
Our task is to try to give our fellow westerners a taste of that experience. To help people viscerally experience the vast contrast between what we have now and what an acceptable status quo would actually look like. To show them the immense suffering, brutality and psychopathy of the empire in all the ways it shows up from day to day, in ways that the normality manufacturers in Washington, New York and Hollywood have been trying to keep them from seeing.
The job of the empire propagandist is to normalize the empire. Our job as healthy human beings who care about the world is to do the exact opposite — to denormalize it. To find new and creative ways to help people see that these things we’ve been conditioned to accept as normal are actually shocking and unacceptable.
Denormalize poverty.
Denormalize injustice and inequality.
Denormalize the ruined buildings and ruined bodies in Gaza.
Denormalize the nuclear brinkmanship with Russia.
Denormalize the destruction of our biosphere in the ravages of ecocidal capitalism.
Denormalize the surging authoritarianism we’re experiencing as the empire works frantically to stomp out dissent.
Denormalize the war machinery rolling out around the world, and the increasingly militarized police forces in our streets.
Denormalize the psychopathy of the politicians and government officials who cheerfully serve the empire in facilitation of these horrors.
Denormalize the way media and government institutions controlled by the powerful work to manipulate the way we think and perceive every day of our fucking lives for the benefit of the powerful.
One of the advantages the empire propagandists have over normal people is that these things are all we’ve ever known. We’ve never experienced a healthy world, so we don’t experience the shock and outrage we’d otherwise experience at what these pricks are stealing from us by keeping that healthy world from us.
But one thing we have that the empire propagandists do not is creativity, and the ability to capture the human imagination. We can use these things to find ways of making the evils of the empire stand out against the background of normalization, and to help people envision a world without those completely unnecessary evils.
There’s always something we can do on this front. Our votes might not matter. Our peaceful protests might get ignored by those in power. Our rights might be getting steadily eroded as the empire managers work to reinforce the bars of our cage. But we can always work to open the eyes of our fellow citizens to the reality of our situation, and to how completely unacceptable it is. And to the urgent need to change it. And to the truth that, if enough eyes can be opened, the power of our numbers will place such change within our grasp.
All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want.
True Relation
True relation
Needs no messiah
Just millions of people
Learning together
They’ll build no temples
But they do have a shrine
This beautiful planet Earth
Home to humans kind
Blind ambition
A thing of the past
New community created
Designed to last
There’ll be no popes
There’ll be no kings
With mutual understanding
No need for these things
There will be great teachers
But no need for a throne
The leaders of this movement
Content to work from home
The answers are all around us
They’re just not obvious
The great majority
Kept oblivious
Yet slowly there’s awakening
Slowly all can learn
That life’s great triumphs
Are never what we own
They’re how we raise our families
Connect with our peers
How we treat the weakest souls
Who’ve known little more than tears
Revert to the Stone Age??
I hear the cynics say
To create such utopia
Give everything away!!
Not sure what it would look like
Nothing important needs to go
Just hatred and greed
And untamed ego
Kindness the main mantra
Compassion and empathy
As we let go of the hold
Grief’s had on you and me
We’ll tread easy on the planet
Food and most goods locally
Keep waste to minimum
End consumerist folly
I’m sure it won’t be easy
I’m sure many will resist
Contentment of early responders
An inspiration to the rest
There won’t be other chances
We don’t really have a choice
There is no planet next
So let’s hear your voice
Raised up and overwhelming
A clarion of love
For every living thing
The mighty peace dove
❤️🙏❤️
Stephen Treloar May,2023.
I grew up in a small rural village. When people were horrible, it really stood out. When other kids threw horse buns at the Dutch kid that just moved there, some of us knew that was wrong. We had beauty all around us. The streams, the deer, the birds, the trees. People were not always beautiful though. Aside from the horse bun throwers, some of the older boys sped through town in their cars screaming obscenities from the window. I think those must be the people that grew up to be our so called "leaders". They bullied their way into power by pretending they represented "human nature".