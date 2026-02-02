Caitlin’s Newsletter

ennui_mcgee
4h

This boils down to the fact that they think they're better than everyone. In their view, they have the right to do this, and this is a poisonous mindset inherited broadly from the West. Even the Europeans whose history is rife with colonialism and genocide pretend they can lecture China or India on geopolitical matters. Westerners do not have humility because they are not truly civilized. Pockets in the West, subcultures of civilization exist here and there like so many islands in a desert of stupidity, arrogance, consumption, and greed. The landscape is unfavorable for civilization.

Susan T
4h

I don't think military intervention is ever the way to solve anything. All that does is to enrich a few who are already rich. We need to try to start really communicating with each other. Slow down climate change. End poverty. It is none of the US's or anyone elses business how people decide their own countries shall be run. The US and the present people running it are murderous, cruel, unempathetic people. They will not help anyone anywhere.

