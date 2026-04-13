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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
14h

"If Israel were acting alone, it would be an asshole with a pointy stick instead of an asshole with an attack helicopter. The west gave it the attack helicopter."

Israel would not be able to express its inner asshole, were the West not continually encouraging Israel and shielding it from the natural consequences otherwise attendant upon being a roaring asshole.

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
14hEdited

Too many ppl still prefer to remain willfully ignorant of the fact that Zionism/Israel has always been the Anglo-American Imperialist colonial project

http://youtube.com/watch?v=IZjSVkkAjVk

http://youtube.com/watch?v=vEGVSvL6yQU

http://youtube.com/shorts/yNiG-YhVybc

http://youtube.com/watch?v=GFckhPstBtI

***

The US is in fact the British Empire's nepo baby.

The first words of the Balfour Declaration define it pretty well: "My dear Lord Rothschild"...

The most vigorous Zio engineers in the UK: Winston Churchill, Lloyd George, Lord Balfour, Mark Sykes. Serving Alfred Milner’s Round Table system. Liaison agent: Chaim Weizmann.

Pax Britannia became Pax Americana after WW2. It is all part of globalism (Imperialism) that was carried out by the fascists of the 19th-21st Centuries.

U.S. Sen. Scoop Jackson started the project after 1967 to use Israel as a major U.S. proxy in the Middle East.

***

"The State of Israel was not created for the salvation of the Jews; it was created for the salvation of Western interests."

-James Baldwin, 1979

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