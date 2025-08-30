Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):
Dear western liberal,
Saying “I support a two-state solution” does not release you from your moral obligation to ferociously oppose a genocide backed by your own government.
Saying “I oppose Netanyahu” does not release you from your moral obligation to ferociously oppose a genocide backed by your own government.
Saying you find the Gaza holocaust “heartbreaking” and “terrible” does not release you from your moral obligation to ferociously oppose a genocide backed by your own government.
Saying “I want there to be peace” does not release you from your moral obligation to ferociously oppose a genocide backed by your own government.
Saying you think “both sides” should cease their aggressions does not release you from your moral obligation to ferociously oppose a genocide backed by your own government.
Saying “it’s complicated and I don’t understand it” does not release you from your moral obligation to ferociously oppose a genocide backed by your own government.
Saying “Hamas attacked on October 7” does not release you from your moral obligation to ferociously oppose a genocide backed by your own government.
Saying “the Jews deserve a homeland” does not release you from your moral obligation to ferociously oppose a genocide backed by your own government.
Saying “I’m busy” does not release you from your moral obligation to ferociously oppose a genocide backed by your own government.
Saying “I’m overwhelmed” does not release you from your moral obligation to ferociously oppose a genocide backed by your own government.
We are all morally obligated to do everything we can to oppose a live-streamed genocide that’s being facilitated, supported and defended by the western power structure under which we live. Nothing besides tooth-and-claw ferocious opposition satisfies that moral obligation.
Don’t tell me about your feelings. Don’t tell me what political positions you support. Don’t tell me what thoughts you privately think to yourself. Do everything you can to stop the genocide that’s being facilitated by your government and its allies.
Nothing else qualifies. Nothing else is defensible. Nothing else will satisfy the questions you’ll be asked by younger generations about what you did during the Gaza holocaust.
_____________________
Caitlin’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The best way to make sure you see everything I write is to get on my free mailing list. My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Click here for links for my social media, books, merch, and audio/video versions of each article. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.
Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2
Feature image via Adobe Stock.
Hi Caitlin. This morning Judge Napolitano praised your efforts whilst conducting the round table talk with Larry Johnston and Ray McGovern. Goes to show for everybody that staying the course is and will bring results, at least as far as spreading the message is concerned but I have no doubt that in time it will lead to results on the ground. Thank you
2 state solution? NO. ALL of original Palestine should go back to the Palestinians. It was and is their land....that was stolen from them. I continue to marvel...the few friends I have now (old, I've moved way) don't want to talk about it. Hearing about Ukraine constantly, the discourse...I keep injecting in comments...what about Gaza? Don't like using the "what about" because that phrase was killed by maggots. But here...it applies.