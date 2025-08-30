Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erwin Warth's avatar
Erwin Warth
3h

Hi Caitlin. This morning Judge Napolitano praised your efforts whilst conducting the round table talk with Larry Johnston and Ray McGovern. Goes to show for everybody that staying the course is and will bring results, at least as far as spreading the message is concerned but I have no doubt that in time it will lead to results on the ground. Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Whatistobedone's avatar
Whatistobedone
3h

2 state solution? NO. ALL of original Palestine should go back to the Palestinians. It was and is their land....that was stolen from them. I continue to marvel...the few friends I have now (old, I've moved way) don't want to talk about it. Hearing about Ukraine constantly, the discourse...I keep injecting in comments...what about Gaza? Don't like using the "what about" because that phrase was killed by maggots. But here...it applies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture