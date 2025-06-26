Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

Dear Israel apologist,

There is nothing you can say to me that will make me stop opposing Israel’s western-backed atrocities.

Call me an antisemite or a Nazi or any name you want. The name-calling stopped having any effect a long time ago.

Babble about October 7 and Hamas and hostages all you wish. I’ve stopped listening to you.

Pile on as many walls of text as you like explaining why it is actually fine and good to bomb hospitals and massacre starving civilians seeking aid. I ain’t reading all that, free Palestine.

Regurgitate whatever the latest propaganda narrative is about Iran or the Houthis or Hezbollah or whichever new war Israel is getting ready to start this week. We both know it’s all lies.

Parrot whatever’s the current hasbara slogan justifying Israel’s genocide in Gaza if you want to. Your words have no power here.

That’s why your old tricks have stopped working, you know: all you have is words.

We have truth, facts and morality on our side, and you have a bunch of words.

We have mountains of raw video footage documenting war crimes and mass atrocities. And you have a mountain of words.

We have an unshakable confidence in our opposition to history’s first live-streamed genocide, and you have a river of verbiage.

Your weapons don’t work here. This is not a fair fight. You are as outmatched as the helpless children being slaughtered by the Israeli military.

I am going to keep opposing the crimes of Israel and the western sponsors of its atrocities.

I am going to keep opposing the wars that Israel and its western backers are always starting in the middle east.

I am going to keep opposing the US empire which is fueled by human blood.

I am going to keep opposing the western media who spread war propaganda and normalize genocide.

I am going to keep opposing all the systems, institutions and ideologies which have given rise to the Gaza holocaust.

I am going to keep mocking your manipulations and weakening the power of your words.

There is nothing you can say to stop me from doing this.

There is nothing you can say to stop anyone from doing this.

Because all you have is words.

And nobody’s listening anymore.

