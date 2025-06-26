Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
9h

It's been BS from day one, starting with how opposing a horrific genocide makes us anti-semitic. We can't fall for it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
GS-z-14-1's avatar
GS-z-14-1
9h

Yeppers! One does not ‘reason’ with political criminals. They are to be put on trial and made to answer for their deeds.

Ditto for enablers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
121 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture