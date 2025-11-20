Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jamenta's avatar
jamenta
16hEdited

Capitalists run amok in the USA,

the number of people who go bankrupt every year because of medical bills.

Norway - 0

UK - 0

Israel - 0

France - 0

Spain - 0

Portugal - 0

Denmark - 0

Australia - 0

Iceland - 0

Italy - 0

Finland - 0

Ireland - 0

Germany - 0

Netherlands - 0

Sweden - 0

Japan - 0

Canada - 0

United States - 643,000

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 replies
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
16h

An especially poignant message during the onset of the season of forced-maximal-consumption, aka season of light and all the other euphemisms for the season of grotesque capitalist excess.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
144 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture