Listen to a reading of this piece by Tim Foley:

They are sending billionaires and pop stars into space while the planet burns and Americans ration their insulin.

There are companies marketing AI lovers to lonely people and harvesting their data.

Last night Israel bombed a tent camp in Gaza, and women and children burned alive.

This is a strange, dark place. Strange, dark times in a strange, dark world.

Light a candle for those who have died.

Light a candle for those who are dead inside.

Light a candle for those with algorithms in their eyes.

Light a candle for those with AI in their souls.

Light a candle for the screaming red children.

Light a candle for the silent gray children.

Light a candle for the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

Light a candle for the songs of the whales.

Light a candle for the hearts like cast lead.

Light a candle for the hearts like wallaby roadkill.

Light a candle for the hearts like incense cathedrals.

Light a candle for the hearts like wet skies.

Light a candle for the eggs in our chests.

Light a candle for the seeds in our heads.

Light a candle for the mushroom cloud on the horizon.

Light a candle for the sleeping Buddhas.

I stand slack-jawed and dry-mouthed at a world I do not understand, hurtling toward a future I do not recognize.

Firelight dances on my wall from the candles, or maybe from Gaza, or maybe from the biosphere, or maybe from just beneath my skin.

_______________

My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Go here to find video versions of my articles. If you’d prefer to listen to audio of these articles, you can subscribe to them on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud or YouTube. Go here to buy paperback editions of my writings from month to month. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. The best way to make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list on Substack, which will get you an email notification for everything I publish. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2