Israel and its western allies are crying and rending their garments about an Israeli hospital that was damaged in an Iranian missile strike. Western media outlets like the BBC and New York Times have suddenly remembered how to write headlines which assign blame to the attacker after deciding that hospitals getting bombed is a newsworthy event again.

The Iranian attack didn’t even kill anybody, and the damage to the hospital was reportedly the result of a shockwave from a strike on a nearby Israeli military facility. That’s right: the Israeli military was using the hospital for human shields. As always, every accusation is a confession.

Israel, as we all know, bombs hospitals constantly. Israel bombed an Iranian hospital just the other day to almost no coverage from the western press. Israel has attacked healthcare workers and healthcare facilities in Gaza around 700 times according to the World Health Organisation, and the IDF has repeatedly been documented entering the hospitals it attacks to destroy individual pieces of medical equipment. Israel, unlike Iran, is deliberately targeting healthcare facilities to make Gaza unlivable.

Israeli defense minister Israel Katz is now saying that because of the hospital strike, Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “cannot continue to exist.” Knowing what we know about Israel’s track record, saying that people who bomb hospitals should not be allowed to exist can only be interpreted as an extremely antisemitic statement.

❖

The only way the US wins a war with Iran easily, quickly, and without massive losses is if it uses a nuclear weapon. This fact, combined with that Huckabee post comparing Trump to Truman in 1945 and Trump’s “evacuate Tehran” and “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” statements, makes me nervous.

And the Americans are reportedly discussing using nuclear weapons on Iran already. Fox News reports that the Trump administration has not ruled out any options regarding the possibility of using a tactical nuke to destroy an Iranian nuclear facility.

That’s right kids, we’ve got to nuke the Iranians to liberate the Iranians. We’ve got to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons because a nuclear-armed despotic regime might use those powerful weapons to do crazy and reckless things, like drop a tactical nuke on a foreign nation’s power plant.

❖

Israel: [Massacres children, bombs hospitals, assassinates journalists, starves civilians, kills aid workers, murders starving civilians seeking aid, destroys Gaza, assaults the West Bank, invades Syria, invades Lebanon, bombs Yemen, bombs Iran]

Iran: [Bombs Israel back]

World: Hooray!

Israel [crying]: They hate us because of our religion!

❖

I’ve never understood why people think “you hate Israel!” is an insult. If you knew a guy who was constantly murdering children and setting fire to his neighbors’ homes while meddling in your home life, you’d probably hate that guy. The problem is people don’t hate Israel enough.

❖

If you’ve never been called an antisemite then you are way too chill about genocide.

❖

If your case for going to war contains the words “the Bible says” or “God commands us”, then you do not have a case for going to war.

❖

Tucker Carlson conducted a two-hour interview with Senator Ted Cruz in which he aggressively interrogated the lawmaker’s hawkish position on Iran. There are a lot of clips from the interview going around online, the most famous of which features Carlson asking Cruz basic questions about Iran’s population which the Texas senator is unable to answer.

The lesson here isn’t that war hawks are too lazy or stupid to learn things about the nations they want to destroy, the lesson is that they are lying when they say they care about the people in those nations and want to liberate them.

They don’t care about Iranian people. At all. They care about power, empire-building, oil, and Israel, and then they make up a bunch of stories about wanting to rescue the people they’re about to murder from the rule of a tyrannical regime.

All wars are built on lies.

