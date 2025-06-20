Caitlin’s Newsletter

John Day MD
10h

Soroka Hospital has been used by the Israeli military to treat soldiers wounded during operations in Gaza. However, Iranian sources stress that the hospital itself was not the intended target.

Soroka Hospital is located between two major Israeli military sites: the IDF’s main intelligence headquarters and a central command facility, both of which are situated in the Gav-Yam Technology Park.

These installations reportedly serve as critical hubs for Israel's cyber operations, digital command systems, and military intelligence infrastructure (including IDF C4I and C4ISR systems).

While the hospital sustained shockwave damage from nearby blasts, it was not directly hit, Iranian reports emphasize. Instead, they accuse the Israeli government of engaging in psychological warfare by falsely linking the missile strike to civilian infrastructure, in order to deflect attention from the damage inflicted on its military command network.

However, in recent days, Israeli strikes targeted two civilian hospitals in Iran — one in Tehran and another in Kermanshah — an action they say has drawn little international condemnation.

https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/514637/Iran-denies-targeting-Israeli-hospital-says-missiles-aimed-at

Wren
9h

That hospital was mainly used for IDF soldiers who were wounded. Sometimes a soldier gets wounded trying to bomb hospitals in Gaza. Or maybe they were bombing houses or apartments. Who knows? This damaged hospital is basically a military hospital. Aren't they the fortunate ones to have a hospital?

This hospital was not deliberately targeted (as stated by Caitlin), but when it's in the middle of two high-value military targets, it's likely to get some blowback damage when those other targets are hit. So it did.

The people of Gaza are denied even one hospital now. All of the hospitals have been blown up by the IDF. If Israel wants tears for a little damage; they won't get any from me.

