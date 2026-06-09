Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Liana Chenoweth Kornfield's avatar
Liana Chenoweth Kornfield
5h

Thank you for speaking this truth.

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
4h

As the great Howard Zinn said (paraphrased) "Our problem isn't civil disobedience--it's civil obedience."

In other words, "Just say no to people who don't deserve your loyalty and obedience!"

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