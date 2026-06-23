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David Cameroff's avatar
David Cameroff
7h

They keep saying the quiet part out loud which is informative. Like Melanie Phillips saying we all have a responsibility to lie to deceive on what Israelis doing. She actually said it out loud.

There is no point trying to have a rational discussion with bad faith actors.

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Camilla Clayton-Jones's avatar
Camilla Clayton-Jones
7h

Thank you 🙏🙏 from one of the "terrorist" sign holders. My younger self cannot believe the life experiences we are all currently having.

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