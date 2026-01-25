Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

TriTorch
12h

This is because the first thing a kidnapper does is gag the victim so they cannot sound the alarm...If speaking out feels dangerous now, just imagine how much more dangerous it will get should we stay silent.

"Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech." —Benjamin Franklin

"At no time in history were the ones censoring speech the good guys." —RFK Jr.

"No right was deemed by the fathers of the government more sacred than the right of speech. It was in their eyes, as in the eyes of all thoughtful men, the great moral renovator of society and government." —Frederick Douglass

Because:

"Why should freedom of speech and freedom of press be allowed? Why should a government which is doing what it believes to be right allow itself to be criticized? It would not allow opposition by lethal weapons. Ideas are much more fatal things than guns. Why should any man be allowed to buy a printing press and disseminate pernicious opinions calculated to embarrass the government?" —Vladimir Lenin

"Freedom of speech is a principal pillar of a free government; when this support is taken away, the constitution of a free society is dissolved, and tyranny is erected on its ruins." —Benjamin Franklin

Vin LoPresti
12h

"nor am I aware of any such nation that has done away with a bill of rights once it has been put in place.”

Well Prof. Williams of Melbourne U., I hate to disagree. It may still exist here in the US in documentary form and in theory. But in practice? -- Not so much.

