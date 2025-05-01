Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

Anti-Zionism is anti-semitism, you say? Sure, that makes sense. How someone prays and what religious beliefs they hold is exactly the same as supporting apartheid and genocide. You can’t even tell them apart; the last time I tried to pray the rosary I got confused and bombed a children’s hospital.

It’s true: there is absolutely no difference whatsoever between opposing a political ideology and opposing the existence of a small religious minority. That’s why it is universally considered racist to criticize an opposing political party. That’s why anyone who tries to engage in a political debate is immediately arrested for committing a hate crime.

Anti-Zionism is anti-semitism. If you don’t support the idea of dropping a western settler-colonialist state on top of a pre-existing civilization and then defending its status quo of apartheid, theft and abuse by any amount of violence necessary, then obviously you support the idea of exterminating millions of Jews in gas chambers.

If you don’t want anyone to commit genocide against Palestinians, then that means you want to commit genocide against Jews. There is no third possibility.

Don’t think we should be sending billions of dollars worth of military explosives to be dropped on hospitals, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in Gaza? That means you harbor extremely negative emotions toward a small Abrahamic faith.

Think it’s bad to deliberately starve millions of people who are trapped in a giant death camp? Then that means you want to start loading Jews onto trains.

Think it’s wrong to wage a systematic extermination campaign against an entire people because they are a different ethnicity? Then you, sir, are no different from the Nazis.

Anti-Zionism is anti-semitism. Cats are ducks. The Declaration of Independence is spaghetti sauce. The Bronze Age is a foot fetish. There are no differences between any two things. All things are exactly the same as all other things.

The human mind is incapable of making any distinctions of any kind. Turning left is the same as turning right. Drinking water is the same as drinking bleach. Going to the supermarket is the same as killing your dad. This is how we all live our lives. Everyone knows this.

Everything I just said makes perfect sense. Anyone who disagrees is Hitler.

