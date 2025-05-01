Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Levi Tate
8h

Israel itself is Antisemitic to the nth degree.

It creates disrepute for itself, and for generation after generation.

The World has heard the message of Israel loud and clear:

Picture the flag of Israel planted atop a mountain of rubble, human corpses, flesh and bones.

An Israeli soldier holds the flagstaff, proudly puffs up his chest to the max

and boasts in a shout:

"We are the Jewish State

and we are monsters!"

Israel itself is Antisemitic to the nth degree.

The World has heard the message of Israel loud and clear!

Feral Finster
8hEdited

Apparently, in spite of having no animus towards Jewish people, I now am an antisemite.

A few years ago, we were duly assured that the only reason anyone could not support Obama was racism.

I guess that's special pleading and double standards for ya. Now the effort is bipartisan. Oh well, sticks and stones and all that.

