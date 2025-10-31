Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

An article by Antiwar’s Dave DeCamp has highlighted the widely-ignored fact that according to AFRICOM the US waged a three-day bombing campaign in Somalia from October 26 — October 28, bringing the total number of US airstrikes in that nation this year to 89.

What percentage of Americans even realize that Trump has bombed Somalia nearly a hundred times this year? I doubt it’s even one percent. The mainstream press barely mention it. Americans have hardly any idea who their own country is bombing.

In theory the press are there to create an informed electorate who can then use their votes to move their government in a healthy direction. In practice the press are there to keep the public too ignorant, propagandized and distracted to meddle in the workings of the imperial machine.

❖

Israel keeps violating the “ceasefire” and bombing Gaza whenever it wants to, then saying the ceasefire is back in effect. It’s like saying you’ve quit smoking whenever you’re not currently having a cigarette.

NPR reports that after a mid-“ceasefire” bombing campaign that killed 104 people including 46 children, Benjamin Netanyahu “ordered the strikes after accusing Hamas of violating the ceasefire for handing over body parts this week that Israel said were partial remains of a hostage recovered earlier in the war.”

Saying you massacred children because you weren’t given the correct pieces of a corpse just might be the craziest justification for a war crime that anyone has ever offered.

❖

Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon accused UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese of witchcraft for her report on Israel’s genocidal atrocities in Gaza. That’s right. Witchcraft.

“Miss Albanese, you are a witch and this report is another page in your spell book,” Danon said in response to Albanese’s remarks to the UN’s Third Committee on Gaza.

Says a lot about the strength of their arguments, really.

Pro-Palestine arguments are like, “Here’s raw video footage of atrocities, IDF admissions of war crimes, IDF soldiers documenting their own sadism, eyewitness testimony from western doctors, and analysis from every major human rights group,” while pro-Israel arguments are like, “You’re a witch doing witchcraft!”

❖

Israeli media report that their government is preparing to wage a “propaganda war” for when foreign journalists are able to gain access to Gaza in advance of the expected PR fallout as the world learns “the human stories from Gaza in the voices and faces of the residents themselves.”

It’s such a trip how as a state the Israelis understand the importance of perception management more acutely than any nation on earth, but as individuals they still can’t resist the urge to club an old woman on camera or post pictures of themselves wearing stolen panties in Gaza. Really drives home how the entire state is premised on the understanding that its existence depends on actively cultivating the support of powerful western military forces using aggressive lobbying and propaganda campaigns, but the state is also premised on extreme hatred and racism, and these two essential ingredients are clashing with more and more regularity when it comes to Gaza.

❖

It’s not okay to still support a two-state solution in 2025. Israel has spent two years showing the world that it should not exist as a state. It needs to be disarmed, dismantled, and denazified.

It was still excusable to naively believe a two-state solution was workable prior to 2023, but after two years of Israeli officials openly saying with the overwhelming support of their citizenry that there will never be a Palestinian state while committing a genocide in full view of the entire world, this is no longer a tenable position to have. There is no longer any excuse for still believing the state of Israel will allow the Palestinians to have a fully sovereign state and leave them in peace, especially not after watching it wage war on all its neighbors with the blatantly obvious goal of domination and territorial expansion.

The Israel experiment has been run. The results of that experiment show that it is not workable. Everything we’ve seen these last two years is the result of Zionists getting everything they want. This is what that looks like. The world needs to terminate the experiment by any means necessary and end the Zionist state forever.

❖

Groyper leader Nick Fuentes just went on Infowars to join Alex Jones in endorsing regime change interventionism in Venezuela by the Trump administration.

The entire American right is just Dick Cheney wearing various costumes. The empire doesn’t just control the opposition, it controls the opposition to the opposition.

_________________

The best way to make sure you see everything I write is to get on my free mailing list. My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Click here for links for my social media, books, merch, and audio/video versions of each article. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2

Feature image via Adobe Stock.