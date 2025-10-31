Caitlin’s Newsletter

Ron Stockton
9h

Albanese replied to the Israeli calling her a witch by saying Israel was guilty of genocide so if the worst she could be called was a “witch”, she’d accept that. She went on to say that if she were a witch she’d use her powers to stop the murders of Palestinians. Francesca Albanese, a hero of our time.

Vin LoPresti
9h

Poor Dick Cheney; still around, on his umpteenth heart, gets only derisive mention along with the likes of John McCain when US bombs fall all over the planet. I always wonder if old Dick is actually immortal. Then you write a piece like this making me remember that he really is, that his spiritual essence -- war and imperialism -- will persist in the American psyche indefinitely. Until this miserable bloody empire finds the bottom of some deep pit in hell.

